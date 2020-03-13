Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

SeaWorld to temporarily close parks nationwide starting Monday, lasting through March

A girl at SeaWorld stands with her hands on the glass, looking at a beluga whale.
SeaWorld San Diego will temporarily close through the end of March to help guard against the spread of the coronavirus, officials with the theme park’s company parent announced Friday.
(Hayne Palmour IV / San Diego Union-Tribune)
By Mike Freeman
March 13, 2020
2:28 PM
Share
SAN DIEGO — 

SeaWorld Entertainment will temporarily close all of its theme parks effective Monday through the end of March to help combat the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The parent of SeaWorld San Diego announced the pending park closures Friday and posted the statement in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The shutdown follows Disney’s announcement that it will close Disneyland and California Adventure in Anaheim beginning Saturday and lasting through the end of the month.

“During this time, essential personnel, including animal care experts, will continue to look after the health, safety and nutritional needs of the animals in our care,” the company said in a statement. “Our animal rescue and rehabilitation operations also will continue to operate.”

Advertisement

SeaWorld said it will continue to pay full-time staff during the shutdown. “We are monitoring this evolving COVID-19 closely and coordinating with public health officials,” the company said.

For now, Legoland and the San Diego Zoo and Safari Park remain open. Both have taken steps to discourage crowds within their parks, including canceling shows.

“It’s a daily discussion,” said San Diego Zoo/Safari Park spokeswoman Christina Simmons. “We are open today with social distancing practices in place including not having shows in our large amphitheaters and spacing apart family groups on bus and tram tours.”

Freeman writes for the San Diego Union-Tribune

California
Newsletter
The stories shaping California

Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Mike Freeman
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement