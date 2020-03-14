Los Angeles County Library closes all of its locations through the end of the month

The Los Angeles County Library will close all of its 86 locations beginning Sunday and continuing through the end of the month to comply with new state restrictions limiting the size of social gatherings at public places, officials said.

“After careful consideration, and discussions with local health authorities, we have decided to close our libraries in an abundance of caution and to help prevent and limit the spread of COVID-19,” Library Director Skye Patrick said in a statement. “We understand the impact this can potentially cause on customers and will continue to monitor the situation closely to provide updates.”

Patrons can contact their local L.A. County Library branch with questions about resources and services. Visit LACountyLibrary.org/library-locator to find contact information.

The library will continue to staff phone lines for reference services from Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Teachers, parents and caregivers can also contact library staff for resources and engagement tips for children while they are home from school.

Due dates for borrowed materials will automatically be extended, no late fines will be assessed, and customers can return materials when the library reopens. Customers are encouraged to utilize the digital resources available 24/7, including access to e-books, audiobooks, movies and TV shows, digital magazines, music and more.

The separate Los Angeles Public Library system announced Friday that it would close all branches through March 31, extend due dates and waive late fines.

Visit PublicHealth.LACounty.gov for more background information on the coronavirus, symptoms and resources.