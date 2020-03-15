Dockweiler Beach in L.A. County could be used as coronavirus quarantine zone

Dockweiler Beach may be used to temporarily house people ordered isolated or quarantined because of the coronavirus, an El Segundo official said.

The beach’s RV park on Vista del Mar is one of several locations the county could use for this purpose, according to a city press release. Officials said the public should avoid the area.

“Individuals that may be housed at this location will likely be those who cannot self-isolate/quarantine in their residence and need County support,” officials said. “LA County will work with private sector providers, faith-based groups, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), community-based organizations (CBOs) and government partners to support those in isolation or quarantine with comprehensive services to ensure their safety, health and well-being. Supportive housing facilities will be distributed across all areas of the County to limit disruptions as much as possible.”

On Saturday, Los Angeles County reported 13 more cases and Long Beach reported one, bringing the county’s total to 54.

Two of the people among the most recent cases reported are hospitalized, the L.A. County Department of Public Health said in a news release. Two cases are suspected to be related to travel, and four had close contact with another confirmed case, officials said. Two of the cases have an unidentified source of exposure, meaning they could be more evidence of community spread, officials said.

In Long Beach, a woman in her 60s who was diagnosed with the disease was hospitalized in stable condition, the city said in a statement. She did not have contact with another known COVID-19 case and did not travel to an area where the virus is widespread, meaning her diagnosis may be the first instance of community spread in Long Beach, officials said.

“This case highlights the need for continued vigilance and preparation, especially for those at higher risk of severe illness and those with underlying health conditions,” said Dr. Anissa Davis, the city health officer, in a statement.

California has recorded at least 288 cases. And across the state, officials are urging people to avoid gathering and practice social distance to slow the coronavirus.

Calling the outbreak “one of the most historic public health challenges of our time,” Santa Clara County health officer Dr. Sara Cody issued an aggressive new ban, restricting public gatherings of 35 or more unless organizers warn attendees that it poses a heightened risk of infection, and banning all public and private gatherings of 100 or more.