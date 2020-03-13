With coronavirus outbreak worsening, Silicon Valley bans gatherings of 35 or more unless sick are excluded

Calling the coronavirus outbreak “one of the most historic public health challenges of our time,” the health officer for Silicon Valley has issued a new aggressive ban on public gatherings — restricting gatherings of 35 or more unless anyone who is sick or at higher risk of serious illness do not attend and banning all public and private gatherings of 100 or more.

With coronavirus spreading fast and hitting Silicon Valley hard, the order by Santa Clara County health officer Dr. Sara Cody was the most stringent ban on public gatherings across California. Santa Clara County is the worst hit county across the state, reporting one death and 79 cases. The number of cases is more than triple than what it was a week ago.

The county superintendent of school also ordered the closure of public schools in Santa Clara County beginning March 16 through April 3.

“Based on these data and patterns of disease that we see around the world, we know that the outbreak of COVID-19 in our county will to accelerate. And we anticipate many, many more cases in the days and weeks to come,” the health officer said.

Advertisement

“These measures are designed to slow the spread of disease and preserve critical health care capacity and other essential services,” Cody said.

The order will likely have a dramatic effect on restaurants, theaters and bars.

A gathering is any event or convening that brings together people in a single room or space at the same time, like an auditorium, stadium, arena, conference room, meeting hall, cafeteria, restaurant, theater, bar or any other confined indoor or outdoor space, County Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody said.

The ban does not include normal operations at airports, or places where people may be in transit, offices, classrooms, retail environments like pharmacies and grocery stores, or hospitals and clinics.

Advertisement

The new order will go into effect 12 a.m. Saturday.

The swift rise in cases has caused authorities to believe the outbreak will get dramatically worse.

Cody acknowledged the tough decision this was for her to make.

“These decisions are hard to make. We are balancing the public health need to slow the spread of infection with the significant impact we know these actions will have on the lives of our residents. We believe these actions are necessary to protect the well being of our community during one of the most historic public health challenges of our time,” Cody said.

Lin reported from San Francisco, Winton from Los Angeles.