California

Newsom won’t order closing of all public schools over coronavirus, for now

California Gov. Gavin Newsom
California Gov. Gavin Newsom reaffirmed on Sunday that school districts can decide whether or not to remain open.
(Randall Benton / Associated Press)
By Howard Blume
Sonali Kohli
March 15, 2020
5:08 PM
Gov. Gavin Newsom reaffirmed on Sunday that school districts can decide on their own whether or not to close in response to the coronavirus outbreak in their communities.

So far, 24 of the state’s 25 largest school systems, including Los Angeles Unified, have shut down. About 51% of all the state’s school districts will be closed as of Monday, accounting for about 85% of the state’s students.

“Many smaller districts remain open and for reasons that are perfectly understandable,” Newsom said in a Sunday afternoon news conference in Sacramento.

Newsom noted that in some school systems 80% or more of students receive a free or reduced-price breakfast and lunch. Another concern, he said, is what would happen to students with moderate to severe disabilities, who face a shortage of appropriate care. Moreover, many medical workers and other emergency personnel — who are needed to manage the health crisis — could confront a lack of childcare when schools close.

Many small and rural districts operate in communities with less of a safety net than in coastal areas, Newsom added.

The governor emphasized that the state is continuing to refine appropriate procedures for all school systems — whether open or closed.

“On Tuesday, we will be putting out very detailed guidelines for those schools that remained open and continue to remain or are likely to remain open — and those that have closed,” Newsom said. “We are vetting and curating and validating all kinds of private- and public-sector solutions to address the ... obvious real problems.”

Newsom also noted that some school districts simply have carried out more disaster planning than others.

On that front, L.A. Unified — where 80% of students are part of low-income households — was readying plans to open 40 “family resource centers” across the vast school system. District officials were hoping to release a list before the end of the weekend. Most of these centers are likely to be at schools which will be otherwise closed.

Friday was the last day of school on campus for at least two weeks in L.A. Unified, the nation’s second-largest school system.

The resource centers are supposed to offer childcare, packaged meals and educational activities. They will be open, starting Wednesday, between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

As a precaution, all center visitors will have their temperatures taken with forehead thermometers upon arrival, and all students will be directed to wash their hands. The centers will be staffed by district employees, who will receive extra pay, on a voluntary basis.

Howard Blume
Howard Blume covers education for the Los Angeles Times. 
Sonali Kohli
Sonali Kohli is a reporter covering education for the Los Angeles Times.
