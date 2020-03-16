Palos Verdes High School student tests positive for the coronavirus, district says

A Palos Verdes High School student has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, district officials said Monday.

The student’s parent notified the Palos Verdes Peninsula Unified School District of the result, Supt. Alex Cherniss said in a statement.

“We believe this report to be credible,” he said. “The district has notified the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health and we are awaiting further guidance. The district will take direction related to this situation and individuals from DPH. Please continue to follow state and federal guidance related to coronavirus.”

Additional information about the student’s condition was not immediately available.

The reported new case comes days after district officials said they were notified that a parent of students at Silver Spur Elementary School and Valmonte Early Learning Academy also had tested positive for COVID-19.

“This parent has shared that they were notified by the hospital of a positive test,” Cherniss wrote in a message to families in the district on Friday, adding that the individual “did not enter either school campus the family attends.”

Cherniss emphasized that the district — which serves approximately 11,400 students on the Palos Verdes Peninsula — was “informed that there were no identified exposures to illness at the school in relation to this incident.”

All the district’s schools are closed until at least April 6.