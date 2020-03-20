Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

8 now dead from coronavirus in hard-hit Silicon Valley

Virus Outbreak-California
Santa Clara County Public Health Department Director Dr. Sara Cody speaks at a news conference in San Jose.
(Associated Press )
By Colleen Shalby
Alex Wigglesworth
March 20, 2020
6:03 PM
The death toll from coronavirus in hard-hit Silicon Valley increased to eight Friday, with Santa Clara County reporting 196 total cases.

Of those infected, 65 are in the hospital.

The two new deaths reported Friday were of a man in his 80s and a man in his 70s. “We express our condolences to their families and friends,” Santa Clara County health officials said in a statement.

Statewide, there are 1,195 confirmed cases and 23 deaths.

Los Angeles County confirmed 61 new coronavirus cases, including 12 in Long Beach and two in Pasadena. The new cases bring the county’s total to 292 amid the growing outbreak.

The median age of those infected is 47, county Public Health Department Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer said. There are 138 people ages 18 to 65 who have tested positive.

“The risk is spread across everyone,” Ferrer said at a briefing Friday.

Colleen Shalby
Colleen Shalby is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. She previously worked at PBS NewsHour in Washington, D.C. She’s a graduate of George Washington University and a native of Southern California.
Alex Wigglesworth
Alex Wigglesworth is a staff writer at the Los Angeles Times.
