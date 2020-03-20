8 now dead from coronavirus in hard-hit Silicon Valley

The death toll from coronavirus in hard-hit Silicon Valley increased to eight Friday, with Santa Clara County reporting 196 total cases.

Of those infected, 65 are in the hospital.

The two new deaths reported Friday were of a man in his 80s and a man in his 70s. “We express our condolences to their families and friends,” Santa Clara County health officials said in a statement.

Statewide, there are 1,195 confirmed cases and 23 deaths.

Los Angeles County confirmed 61 new coronavirus cases, including 12 in Long Beach and two in Pasadena. The new cases bring the county’s total to 292 amid the growing outbreak.

The median age of those infected is 47, county Public Health Department Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer said. There are 138 people ages 18 to 65 who have tested positive.

“The risk is spread across everyone,” Ferrer said at a briefing Friday.

