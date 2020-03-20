L.A. County coronarvius cases approach 300: Here is what you need to know

Coronavirus cases in Los Angeles County continued to rise on Friday.

Officials confirmed 61 new coronavirus cases.. The new cases bring the county’s total to 292 amid the growing outbreak.

Here is what you need to know:

TESTING: Testing continues to pick up in L.A. County. So far, about 2,400 people have been tested in L.A. County. Roughly 10% of those have tested positive, health officials said. They said an individual would need to go to a medical provider, who would then authorize a test. They stressed to not go to a hospital to be tested.

QUARANTINE CENTER: Officials also announced that the Sheraton Fairplex in Pomona will serve those who need to be quarantined. More than 200 rooms will be available for people who will be provided space on a first-come, first-served basis. Individuals who have tested positive for the virus, are showing symptoms or have been exposed to someone with the virus will be given priority.

AGE RANGE: The median age for the total of those who have been infected is 47, county Public Health Department Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer said. There are 138 people between the ages of 18 and 65 who have tested positive.

RESTRICTIONS: This was first day of the “safer at home” order. The Los Angeles County order requires all indoor malls, shopping centers, playgrounds and nonessential retail businesses to close and prohibits gatherings of more than 10 people in enclosed spaces. The city of Los Angeles issued a significantly more restrictive order, requiring all nonessential businesses to close, with companies able to operate only through the “safer at home” order through work-at-home arrangements. The order also bans all public gatherings of any size outside homes.

Under the city’s new order, officials said residents are permitted to:

Go to the grocery store

Go to the pharmacy to pick up medications and other healthcare necessities

Go to medical appointments (check with your doctor or provider first)

Take a walk, ride your bike and be in nature for exercise — just keep at least six feet between you and others in the community

Walk your pets and take them to the veterinarian if necessary

Help someone to get necessary supplies

Residents are not allowed to:

Go to work unless providing essential services as defined by the order

Visit friends and family if there is no urgent need

Maintain less than six feet of distance from others when you go out

Travel to or from a job outside the city, unless to perform essential activities

Travel to or from a vacation home outside the city

Visit loved ones in a hospital, nursing home, skilled nursing facility or other residential care facility

These are considered essential services:

City/county government services

Healthcare providers

Food and grocery service

Hardware stores and nurseries

Plumbers, electricians, exterminators, custodial/janitorial workers, handyman services, funeral home workers and morticians, moving services, HVAC installers, carpenters, landscapers, gardeners, property managers, private security personnel and others who provide services to maintain the safety, sanitation and essential operation of properties and other essential activities

Banks

Organizations and businesses that provide food, shelter, social services and other necessities of life for economically disadvantaged or otherwise needy individuals (including gang prevention and intervention and domestic violence agencies)

Laundromats/laundry service

Newspapers, magazines, television, radio, podcasts and other media services