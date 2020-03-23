Newsom announces ‘soft closure’ of state parks by blocking off parking lots

Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday that he is closing parking lots at California’s state parks in order to deter people from congregating and unintentionally spreading the novel coronavirus.

“We’re going to shut down all state parking lots, and that will go into effect immediately,” Newsom said.

The governor made the announcement four days after he ordered all residents to remain in their homes, making California the first state in the nation to place such restrictions on the movement of its residents in response to the coronavirus. Newsom took drastic action last week in order to slow the spread of the virus before hospitals are overwhelmed with more seriously sick patients than they can adequately treat.

Under Newsom’s stay-at-home executive order, Californians are allowed to venture outside for necessities and for recreational purposes, but are required to stay at least six feet away from one another.

Advertisement

Despite millions of residents heeding the call, reports of noncompliance prompted local officials to admonish people and take additional action over the weekend.

A thick crowd of shoppers at a farmers’ market in Sacramento on Saturday made it nearly impossible for people to stay a safe distance from one another. Laguna Beach officials closed beaches and blocked trail access to county wilderness parks in response to growing alarm about people amassing on the city’s pristine coastline.

While anyone who defies Newsom’s order could be punished with a misdemeanor, the first-term Democrat has repeatedly said that he doesn’t believe law enforcement intervention is necessary. Newsom said his administration is conducting a public awareness campaign and he believes that “social pressure” will encourage people to remain at home.

President Donald Trump granted Newsom’s request on Sunday to declare a major disaster in California to help the state respond to the COVID-19 pandemic with emergency medical aid and unemployment assistance.

Advertisement

Newsom declared his own state of emergency in California on March 4 to help the state prepare for the spread of the coronavirus. At the time, the California Department of Public Health reported that 53 people had tested positive and one had died from the virus. As of March 23, the state had over 2,100 confirmed cases and 40 deaths.