California

No West Coast tsunami threat from 7.5 Russia earthquake

us70008fi4quakebot.png
(Quakebot)
By Shelby GradDeputy Managing Editor 
March 24, 2020
8:58 PM
A magnitude 7.5 earthquake in Russia poses no tsunami risk to California and the rest of the West Coast, officials said.

The word comes after an evaluation by the U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center.

The quake hit off the coast of Kamchatka. The center said it was strong enough to produce localized tsunamis.

On Twitter, earthquake expert Lucy Jones said “this Russian quake is not the type that usually produces a tsunami. It is deeper and smaller than the quakes that have made big trans-Pacific tsunamis.”

The quake was initially reported as magnitude 7.8.

CaliforniaEarthquakes
Shelby Grad
Shelby Grad oversees California and Metro coverage for the Los Angeles Times.
