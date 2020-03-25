Eight Long Beach firefighters test positive for the coronavirus

Eight Long Beach firefighters who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus are in self-isolation at home.

The new cases bring the total of confirmed cases in Long Beach to 41. Four of the firefighters are Long Beach residents and are included in the total, while four others are residents of other areas.

“Our Long Beach firefighters are community heroes, and they have been on the front lines every day of this health crisis,” said Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia. “We are doing everything we can to provide support to these firefighters and their families. We recognize the seriousness of this latest development and are committed to doing all that we can to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in Long Beach.”

Fire Station 11, located at 160 E. Market St., has been identified as one common location where those who tested positive had recently worked. The original case that connects them is unknown, officials said.

“The treatment of these firefighters, along with all of our current positive cases, remains our highest priority,” said City Health Officer Dr. Anissa Davis. “We are aware of the impact of these results on our community and understand the significant concerns this news brings. We are working diligently to identify potential situations where additional exposure may have occurred.”

The Los Angeles Fire Department has had at least two positive results with at least 79 tested.