California

L.A. threatens to shut off water, power of businesses breaking coronavirus rules

TOPSHOT-US-HEALTH-VIRUS
The 110 Freeway in Los Angeles on Thursday.
(AFP via Getty Images)
By Sarah Parvini
Richard Winton
March 25, 2020
7:30 AM
Mayor Eric Garcetti expressed frustration and outrage that some nonessential businesses remain open despite coronavirus restrictions and vowed Los Angeles would take action against them.

Garcetti said that his office is still receiving daily reports of nonessential businesses that continue to operate as normal — behavior he called “irresponsible and selfish.”

He also announced a Safer at Home business ambassadors initiative that aims to help push greater adherence from nonessential businesses that aren’t complying with the city’s order to close.

Such businesses should also expect to get a warning call from local prosecutors before the city takes more aggressive action, including turning off their water and power, he said.

The rule:

  • Requires all Los Angeles businesses that require in-person attendance to cease operations, with exceptions.
  • Orders Los Angeles residents to remain in their homes, with exceptions;
  • Bans all gatherings outside a home, with exceptions.

On Sunday, Los Angeles and other jurisdictions ordered many beach parking lots, hiking trials, recreation areas and sports fields closed after they were jammed over the weekend.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva on Tuesday said gun shops are nonessential businesses and if they don’t close their doors, they will be cited and face the loss of their business licenses.

“Gun shops, strip clubs, night clubs are nonessential businesses. We are trying to get them to close their doors,” he said. “If they don’t close their doors, they will be cited,” which could mean the loss of a business license.

“We aren’t going to haul people off to jail,” he added.

The department is informing any gun businesses to shut down immediately. To ensure the message is delivered, deputies will talk to owners at any businesses still in operation.

CaliforniaBusinessCoronavirus Pandemic
Sarah Parvini
Sarah Parvini covers California’s demographics and diverse communities for the Los Angeles Times’ Metro desk.
Richard Winton
Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on Twitter, during 25 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.
