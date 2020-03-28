Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

Coronavirus spotlight: Wrightwood

Hanna Shin and Richard Hong on a crisp and chilly morning at Inspiration Point
Hanna Shin and Richard Hong on a crisp and chilly morning at Inspiration Point in Wrightwood.
(Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)
By Irfan Khan
March 28, 2020
3 AM
As we all adjust to our new lives under the umbrella of the coronavirus, Los Angeles Times photographer Irfan Khan gives us a look at the mountain community of Wrightwood.

Wrightwood
Wrightwood, whose economy would normally be in high gear with all the snow it has received, has shut down like the rest of the state due to coronavirus the pandemic.
(Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)
Inspiration Point along Highway 2 above Wrightwood
Rose Park takes in the view at the 7,381-foot elevation Inspiration Point along Highway 2 above Wrightwood.
(Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)
Inspiration Point above Wrightwood
The Smetzers family walk their dog walk on snow-covered Blue Ridge at Inspiration Point above Wrightwood.
(Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)
Tracks can be seen at the deserted Mountain High resort in Wrightwood
Tracks in the snow are evidence that the slopes were not entirely deserted at the Mountain High resort in Wrightwood.
(Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)
The Mountain High resort reamains closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
A chairlift sits empty as the Mountain High resort remains closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
(Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)
Mountain High resort in Wrightwood
The Mountain High resort in Wrightwood remains closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
(Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)
Advertisement

California
Irfan Khan
Irfan Khan has been a staff photographer with the Los Angeles Times since 1996. He previously served as a freelance photographer for the publication beginning in 1989. Khan started his career as a commercial photographer in 1973 in Pakistan and moved to Dubai in 1977, where he worked for an advertising agency and at a leading English newspaper. Khan’s assignments have taken across Southern California and the U.S. Internationally, he has photographed the Hajj in Saudi Arabia and war zones of the Pakistan/Afghanistan border in the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. He was part of the team awarded the Pulitzer Prize in breaking news for coverage of the 2015 terrorist attack in San Bernardino. In his spare time, he enjoys listening to semi-classical music of the Indian subcontinent and playing cricket on Sundays.
