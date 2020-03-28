Coronavirus spotlight: Wrightwood

As we all adjust to our new lives under the umbrella of the coronavirus, Los Angeles Times photographer Irfan Khan gives us a look at the mountain community of Wrightwood.
Los Angeles Times’ visual coverage of the coronavirus pandemic
Gov. Newsom has issued a stay-at-home order and all nonessential businesses are closed due to the coronavirus outbreak. So what does it look like outside — from above?
Airline service in the United States is teetering on the brink of collapse, with near-empty planes and coronavirus outbreaks that have left some air traffic control towers empty.
Gov. Gavin Newsom has ordered Californians to stay at home. With businesses and popular destinations closed, The Times’ Luis Sinco documented the surreal scenes.
On Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills the high-end shops are closed, the normally bustling sidewalks empty because of California coronavirus restrictions.