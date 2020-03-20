Gov. Gavin Newsom has ordered
Californians to stay at home, the first mandatory restrictions placed on all 40 million of the state’s residents in the fight against the novel coronavirus.
With businesses and popular destinations throughout the Southland
closed, Los Angeles Times visual journalist Luis Sinco documented the surreal scenes.
Take a look.
A handful of visitors walk on a largely deserted Santa Monica Beach.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Visitors pose for pictures at the Urban Light sculpture at the Los Angeles County of Museum of Art in Mid-Wilshire.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
The lights are on but the Santa Monica Pier is closed to the public.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Shuttered shops line Windward Avenue in Venice.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
The streets of Santa Monica are largely empty.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
A lone vendor sits along the empty boardwalk at Venice Beach.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
A lone commuter waits on the platform of the Metro Hollywood/Highland Station in Hollywood.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Walt Disney Concert Hall in downtown L.A. is also shut down.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
The famed Sunset Strip in West Hollywood is largely devoid of motor and pedestrian traffic.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)