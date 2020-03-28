Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Orange County coronavirus cases jump past 400 with 4 deaths

Huntington Beach pier
Dallas and Janet Weaver wear protective masks March 18 as they return from a walk on the Huntington Beach pier.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Luke Money
Hillary Davis
March 28, 2020
2:31 PM
Orange County on Saturday said total coronavirus cases jumped to 403, including four deaths.

The rise came as the county is doing more testing. As of Saturday, the county had performed more than 4,800 tests.

Officials on Friday began released city-by-city coronavirus cases, with Anaheim, Irvine and Newport Beach having among the highest totals.

But officials cautioned about how to view that list.

“COVID-19 now has reached community transmission status, which means people may have contracted the illness elsewhere in the county. This may not necessarily be in the city where they live,” the county said in a statement. “These data should not be interpreted as an indication of activity in any specific location. Under a community transmission status, the true prevalence of this disease may not be known, as most cases are likely not diagnosed or reported.”

David Souleles, director of public health services for the Orange County Health Care Agency, added at a news conference Friday: “We know that there is risk countywide. We don’t need people to assume that either if their city has a high number or a low number that they are either at a greater risk or a lesser risk.”

Davis writes for Times Community News.

CaliforniaCoronavirus Pandemic
Luke Money
Luke Money is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously was a reporter and assistant city editor for the Daily Pilot, a Times Community News publication in Orange County, and before that wrote for the Santa Clarita Valley Signal. He earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Arizona.
Hillary Davis
