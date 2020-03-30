Conditions at San Francisco medical facility deteriorate rapidly amid coronavirus outbreak

Conditions are deteriorating at Laguna Honda Hospital and Rehabilitation Center, a long-term-care facility in San Francisco, amid a coronavirus outbreak there, city officials said Monday.

The mayor said nine employees of the large facility had tested positive as well as two patients. Infection control nurses from the state and infection control physicians and epidemiologists from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have been sent to San Francisco to help deal with the outbreak, officials said.

“I am saddened to report Laguna Honda hospital has a growing outbreak of coronavirus,” said Dr. Grant Colfax, director of public health for San Francisco. Because long-term-care facilities around the world have been at greater risk in the COVID-19 pandemic, “we expect the situation to unfortunately get worse,” Colfax said.

Laguna Honda is operated by the San Francisco Department of Public Health and is a skilled nursing and rehabilitation center with space for about 780 residents.

“The situation will escalate in Laguna Honda,” said Mayor London Breed at a news conference Monday, adding, “The situation will escalate in San Francisco.”

Breed did note that more people in the city seemed to be adhering to a shelter-in-place order over the weekend. There are 374 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in San Francisco, and six people have died.

The situation at Laguna Honda underscores larger concerns about hospitals in California in general as coronavirus cases spike.

Hospitals risk being overwhelmed by a growing number of sick patients.

The number of COVID-19 patients in California’s intensive-care beds doubled overnight, from 200 on Friday to 410 on Saturday, Gov. Gavin Newsom said. And the number of hospitalized patients testing positive for COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, rose by 38.6% — from 746 on Friday to 1,034 on Saturday, he said.

“We’re blessed that we’re just at 410, devastating for the individuals there and their family members and loved ones,” Newsom said at a news conference in Sunnyvale on Saturday. “But by comparison and contrast to other parts of this country, that number seems relatively modest.”

To prepare for a surge in coronavirus patients, medical cots and equipment are being delivered to the San Mateo Event Center in the Bay Area.

Deliveries began Sunday, and the National Guard is expected be at the center through Tuesday to set up the equipment. The federal treatment site can house 250 patients with mild symptoms.

“The latest projections estimate that a medical surge could push the hospitals in our county to capacity and we’ll need another location to house patients requiring particular levels of care,” County Manager Mike Callagy said. “We can’t just wait to see if this will happen.”