Amid coronavirus closures, 15,000 high school students are absent online, 40,000 fail to check in daily

About one-third of some 120,000 Los Angeles high school students have not logged onto online classes every day, and 15,000 are absent from all online learning as efforts to continue distance learning fall short, according to the school district.

The disappointing figures were released Monday by L.A. schools Supt. Austin Beutner during a morning video update.

“It’s simply not acceptable that we lose touch with 15,000 young adults or that many students aren’t getting the education they should be,” Beutner said in prepared remarks. “This will take some time and a good bit of trial and error to get it right. And it will take the continued patience and commitment of all involved — students, families and teachers.”

Beutner says he hopes the online reach will improve as more families take advantage of free computers provided by L.A. Unified and free internet through community hot spots that Verizon is setting up through a contract with the nation’s second-largest school system.

“The great big digital divide many have spoken about is very real in the communities we serve where about 80% of our students come from families who are struggling to get by and many are not connected on the internet,” he said. “We need to train students, teachers and families so they’re all connected and comfortable using the technology.”

He added: “Then comes the main event: making sure our educators are prepared to add this to their instructional plans.”

The L.A. schools chief also pointed to bright spots in efforts to maintain student learning during a shutdown that is scheduled to last until at least the beginning of May. Beutner said that more than 200,000 people “in the area” were now watching ramped-up educational programming provided on three local public television stations: the district’s KLCS, as well as KCET and PBS SoCal.

The school system also has opened three additional grab-and-go meal distribution centers since that program began, bringing the number to 63.

“The outstanding efforts ... have allowed us to provide over 2 million meals to those in need, about one-third of whom are adults,” said Beutner. “In addition, we’ve provided toys and baby supplies. In the success is a warning sign — the need in our community is large and growing as the virus impacts the families we serve, many of whom were struggling to get by before recent, unprecedented layoffs began to be felt.”

Beutner said the Monday-through-Friday food distribution would continue through the district’s scheduled spring break, April 6-10.

The superintendent also noted that the district provided 100,000 N–95 masks in its stores to local hospitals.