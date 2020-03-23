School closures at LAUSD and other districts extended to at least May 1

Los Angeles public schools will remain closed until May 1 in response to the coronavirus outbreak, district officials announced Monday in communications sent to parents.

The announcement extended a closure that was originally scheduled for two weeks — with Monday marking the beginning of the second week. The extension came after the county’s top education official, Debra Duardo, who has no direct authority over L.A. Unified operations, recommended that all school districts in the county remain shuttered until May 5.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said last week that was likely that campuses would remain closed for the remainder of the traditional school year.

Schools and school districts are turning to online learning to keep academic activities going, with mixed results.

L.A. schools Supt. Austin Beutner has scheduled an 11 a.m. teleconference to update the public on the district’s efforts in regard to virus-control measures.

Duardo issued her recommendation Friday in a statement to school districts.

“The decision was made today in consultation with school district superintendents from across Los Angeles County and with state Superintendent Tony Thurmond,” she said.

“In the interest of public safety and the health of our children and most vulnerable community members, we are asking our 80 school districts to remain closed with students returning on May 5,” Duardo said. “School closures will help prevent transmission of the coronavirus, which is everyone’s goal today. I commend our school district leaders and their staff, students and families for all that they are doing to ensure that learning continues and that vital nutrition and meal services are provided.”