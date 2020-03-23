Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

School closures at LAUSD and other districts extended to at least May 1

Courtney Johnson, an LAUSD volunteer, distributes food at Dorsey High.
Courtney Johnson, an LAUSD volunteer, distributes food in a drive-through line at Dorsey High School in Los Angeles last week.
(Al Seib/Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
By Howard Blume
Sonali Kohli
March 23, 2020
8:48 AM
Los Angeles public schools will remain closed until May 1 in response to the coronavirus outbreak, district officials announced Monday in communications sent to parents.

The announcement extended a closure that was originally scheduled for two weeks — with Monday marking the beginning of the second week. The extension came after the county’s top education official, Debra Duardo, who has no direct authority over L.A. Unified operations, recommended that all school districts in the county remain shuttered until May 5.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said last week that was likely that campuses would remain closed for the remainder of the traditional school year.

Schools and school districts are turning to online learning to keep academic activities going, with mixed results.

L.A. schools Supt. Austin Beutner has scheduled an 11 a.m. teleconference to update the public on the district’s efforts in regard to virus-control measures.

Duardo issued her recommendation Friday in a statement to school districts.

“The decision was made today in consultation with school district superintendents from across Los Angeles County and with state Superintendent Tony Thurmond,” she said.

“In the interest of public safety and the health of our children and most vulnerable community members, we are asking our 80 school districts to remain closed with students returning on May 5,” Duardo said. “School closures will help prevent transmission of the coronavirus, which is everyone’s goal today. I commend our school district leaders and their staff, students and families for all that they are doing to ensure that learning continues and that vital nutrition and meal services are provided.”

CaliforniaEducationCoronavirus Pandemic
Howard Blume
Howard Blume covers education for the Los Angeles Times. He’s won the top investigative reporting prize from the L.A. Press Club and print Journalist of the Year from the L.A. Society of Professional Journalists chapter. He co-hosts “Deadline L.A.” on KPFK, which the press club named best radio public affairs show in 2010. He teaches tap dancing and has two superior daughters. 
Sonali Kohli
Sonali Kohli is a reporter covering education for the Los Angeles Times. A product of Southern California, she grew up in Diamond Bar and graduated from UCLA. She worked as a metro reporter for the Orange County Register and as a reporter covering education and diversity for Quartz before joining The Times in 2015.
