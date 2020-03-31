Here’s where the coronavirus has been found in Orange County

Orange County now has 502 confirmed coronavirus infections as the disease continues to spread throughout the region.
Along with the latest case numbers, county health officials also announced three new fatalities Tuesday, bringing the death toll to seven.
Among the dead was one person between the age of 25 and 34.
As of Tuesday, 94 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized — 46 of them in intensive care.
Age breakdown of cases:
0-17 — 3
18-24 — 53
25-34 — 84
35-44 — 82
45-64 — 190
65+ — 90
Age breakdown of deaths:
25-34 — 1
35-44 — 1
45-64 — 1
65+ — 4
Cases by community:
Aliso Viejo 4
Anaheim 46
Brea 3
Buena Park 16
Costa Mesa 10
Cypress 11
Dana Point 9
Fountain Valley 8
Fullerton 12
Garden Grove 10
Huntington Beach 32
Irvine 50
La Habra 2
La Palma 6
Laguna Beach 22
Laguna Hills 2
Laguna Niguel 16
Laguna Woods Fewer than 5*
Lake Forest 10
Los Alamitos Fewer than 5*
Mission Viejo 9
Newport Beach 46
Orange 15
Placentia 6
Rancho Santa Margarita 5
San Clemente 20
San Juan Capistrano 10
Santa Ana 24
Seal Beach 1
Stanton 1
Tustin 7
Villa Park Fewer than 5*
Westminster 7
Yorba Linda 15
Other 16
Unknown 51
*The county does not provide exact counts for cities that have fewer than 25,000 residents and fewer than five cases. Those, as well as results from unincorporated areas, are reflected in the “other” category.
Note: Daily updates are preliminary and subject to change as the county receives new information.