Here’s where the coronavirus has been found in Orange County

Orange County now has 502 confirmed coronavirus infections as the disease continues to spread throughout the region.

Along with the latest case numbers, county health officials also announced three new fatalities Tuesday, bringing the death toll to seven.

Among the dead was one person between the age of 25 and 34.

As of Tuesday, 94 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized — 46 of them in intensive care.

Age breakdown of cases:

0-17 — 3

18-24 — 53

25-34 — 84

35-44 — 82

45-64 — 190

65+ — 90

Age breakdown of deaths:

25-34 — 1

35-44 — 1

45-64 — 1

65+ — 4

Cases by community:

Aliso Viejo 4

Anaheim 46

Brea 3

Buena Park 16

Costa Mesa 10

Cypress 11

Dana Point 9

Fountain Valley 8

Fullerton 12

Garden Grove 10

Huntington Beach 32

Irvine 50

La Habra 2

La Palma 6

Laguna Beach 22

Laguna Hills 2

Laguna Niguel 16

Laguna Woods Fewer than 5*

Lake Forest 10

Los Alamitos Fewer than 5*

Mission Viejo 9

Newport Beach 46

Orange 15

Placentia 6

Rancho Santa Margarita 5

San Clemente 20

San Juan Capistrano 10

Santa Ana 24

Seal Beach 1

Stanton 1

Tustin 7

Villa Park Fewer than 5*

Westminster 7

Yorba Linda 15

Other 16

Unknown 51

*The county does not provide exact counts for cities that have fewer than 25,000 residents and fewer than five cases. Those, as well as results from unincorporated areas, are reflected in the “other” category.

Note: Daily updates are preliminary and subject to change as the county receives new information.