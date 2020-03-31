Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

Three new coronavirus deaths confirmed in Orange County as case count tops 500

Plan to close developmental center in Costa Mesa meets resistance
As the number of coronavirus infections continues to climb in Orange County, officials are looking at several sites — including the Fairview Developmental Center in Costa Mesa — that could be used to provide additional hospital beds.
(Don Leach / Times Community News)
By Luke MoneyStaff Writer 
March 31, 2020
1:25 PM
Share

Orange County announced three new coronavirus-related deaths Tuesday as the number of confirmed infections surged to 502.

Seven people have died as a result of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, according to the Orange County Health Care Agency.

Four of those patients were at least 65 years old, and the other three were between 25 and 34, 35 and 44, and 45 and 64, respectively.

Four of the deceased were women and three were men, health officials said.

Advertisement

California
Coronavirus live updates: L.A. supervisors remove Sheriff Villanueva as head of emergency operations; N.Y. cases surge past those of Hubei
512840_me_0325_neighborhood_manhattan_beach_JLC_12049.jpg
California
Coronavirus live updates: L.A. supervisors remove Sheriff Villanueva as head of emergency operations; N.Y. cases surge past those of Hubei
The Los Angeles Times will provide around-the-clock updates on COVID-19 from across Southern California and around the world.Read our coverage from last week hereTracking the coronavirus in California: latest numbers | Support our journalism with a subscriptionHave a question about coronavirus? Send us your questions here. | You also can sign up for our newsletterSee latest photo gallery

Countywide, 94 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized as of Tuesday. Of those, 46 were in intensive care.

Throughout the county, 6,674 people have been tested for coronavirus infection so far.

As the number of cases continues to shoot upward, county officials say they are working to secure additional hospital beds to accommodate the expected wave of patients.

Advertisement

“The surge that we’re anticipating is probably going to be in two or three weeks — probably into early May ... and what that means is we do have to be ready,” said Richard Sanchez, director of the county Health Care Agency.

California coronavirus cases: Tracking the outbreak
Tracking the coronavirus in California
California coronavirus cases: Tracking the outbreak
The latest maps and charts on the spread of COVID-19 in California.

Presently, the county has 5,367 beds available, he told the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.

While that’s enough to serve the county’s current needs, officials are looking at several sites — including the state-owned Fairview Developmental Center in Costa Mesa — that could harbor additional patients.

“The surge is for low-acuity patients who may be transported off-site to a hospital location,” Sanchez said, so it’s possible that “those who would have lower conditions that can be put off-site may be put in Fairview,” rather than those who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Costa Mesa officials — who fiercely fought a proposal in February to move coronavirus patients to Fairview — said this week that the state is also looking into whether the Orange County fairgrounds could be used as a makeshift hospital site.

Given the increase in cases countywide, “it is imperative that we have the resources to care for those needing medical treatment, including our loved ones. No one is immune from this disease,” City Manager Lori Ann Farrell Harrison said in a statement Monday.

CaliforniaOrange CountyCoronavirus Pandemic
Newsletter
The stories shaping California

Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Luke Money
Follow Us
Luke Money is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously was a reporter and assistant city editor for the Daily Pilot, a Times Community News publication in Orange County, and before that wrote for the Santa Clarita Valley Signal. He earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Arizona.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement