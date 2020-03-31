Three new coronavirus deaths confirmed in Orange County as case count tops 500

Orange County announced three new coronavirus-related deaths Tuesday as the number of confirmed infections surged to 502.

Seven people have died as a result of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, according to the Orange County Health Care Agency.

Four of those patients were at least 65 years old, and the other three were between 25 and 34, 35 and 44, and 45 and 64, respectively.

Four of the deceased were women and three were men, health officials said.

Advertisement

Countywide, 94 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized as of Tuesday. Of those, 46 were in intensive care.

Throughout the county, 6,674 people have been tested for coronavirus infection so far.

As the number of cases continues to shoot upward, county officials say they are working to secure additional hospital beds to accommodate the expected wave of patients.

Advertisement

“The surge that we’re anticipating is probably going to be in two or three weeks — probably into early May ... and what that means is we do have to be ready,” said Richard Sanchez, director of the county Health Care Agency.

Presently, the county has 5,367 beds available, he told the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.

While that’s enough to serve the county’s current needs, officials are looking at several sites — including the state-owned Fairview Developmental Center in Costa Mesa — that could harbor additional patients.

“The surge is for low-acuity patients who may be transported off-site to a hospital location,” Sanchez said, so it’s possible that “those who would have lower conditions that can be put off-site may be put in Fairview,” rather than those who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Costa Mesa officials — who fiercely fought a proposal in February to move coronavirus patients to Fairview — said this week that the state is also looking into whether the Orange County fairgrounds could be used as a makeshift hospital site.

Given the increase in cases countywide, “it is imperative that we have the resources to care for those needing medical treatment, including our loved ones. No one is immune from this disease,” City Manager Lori Ann Farrell Harrison said in a statement Monday.