California

Orange County inmate’s death may be linked to coronavirus outbreak

SANTA ANA, CALIF. -- WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 29, 2018: Orange County Jail in Santa Ana, Calif., on Aug. 29
A 69-year-old man who was housed in the Orange County Jail in Santa Ana died Sunday. He was tested for coronavirus, but it’s not clear yet whether he was infected.
(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
By Hannah FryStaff Writer 
March 31, 2020
7:36 AM
A 69-year-old man who spent roughly two months in the Orange County Jail in Santa Ana was tested for coronavirus, which causes the COVID-19 illness, before he died at a hospital Sunday, sheriff’s officials said.

The results have not been finalized, and it’s unclear whether the inmate was exhibiting symptoms before he died.

Tracking the coronavirus in California
The latest maps and charts on the spread of COVID-19 in California.

The man, who has not been identified publicly, was booked Jan. 24 on suspicion of a probation violation and possession of narcotics, said Carrie Braun, a spokeswoman for the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

On Friday, he was taken from the jail to a hospital to be treated for medical problems that resulted from underlying health issues. He died two days later, Braun said.

If the man tests positive for the virus, it would not be the first case in Orange County’s jail system. As of Monday, nine people who had symptoms consistent with COVID-19 were being isolated in the jail. Five inmates have tested positive, and roughly 150 are being quarantined under observation, Sheriff Don Barnes said.

The news of the man’s death comes as coronavirus infections continue to climb in Orange County.

The total number of cases in the county has reached 464, with 37 new cases reported Monday. Four people — two men and two women — have died of the virus. Three of those individuals were at least 65 years old, and one was between 45 and 64 years old, according to data from the Orange County Health Care Agency.

Since the start of last week, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the county has more than tripled. The cities of Anaheim, Irvine and Newport Beach now have 126 confirmed cases among them — one more than the entire county had only a week ago.

Times staff writer Luke Money contributed to this report.

Hannah Fry
Hannah Fry is a Metro reporter covering breaking news in California. She joined Times Community News in Orange County in 2013 where she covered education, Newport Beach city hall, crime and courts. She is a native of Orange County and attended Chapman University, where she was the editor-in-chief of the college newspaper, the Panther.
