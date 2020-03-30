Coronavirus cases continue to climb in Orange County, reaching 464

Coronavirus infections continue to climb in Orange County — and reached 464 Monday.

Since the start of last week, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county has more than tripled. The cities of Anaheim, Irvine and Newport Beach alone now have 126 confirmed cases among them — one more than the entire county had only a week ago.

Four deaths — two men and two women — have been reported. Three of those individuals were at least 65 years old, and one was between 45 and 64 years old, according to the Orange County Health Care Agency.

So far, 5,522 people have been tested countywide.

As the number of cases continues to grow in California, officials at all levels of government are preparing for an anticipated crush of coronavirus patients.

That includes the city of Costa Mesa, which generated headlines as it fiercely contested a proposal last month to move coronavirus patients to the local Fairview Developmental Center — a state-owned facility that had long housed adults with developmental and behavioral disabilities.

Now, given the anticipated need for tens of thousands of additional hospital beds statewide, Costa Mesa officials are singing a different tune.

“Much has changed since the Fairview Developmental Center was being considered as a site for COVID-19 patients several weeks ago,” City Manager Lori Ann Farrell Harrison said in a statement Monday. “The federal, state and local governments are now all actively engaged on the COVID-19 response in a coordinated, collaborative effort.”

Given the sharp uptick in cases countywide, she added, “it is imperative that we have the resources to care for those needing medical treatment, including our loved ones. No one is immune from this disease.”

As of Monday, there were 11 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Costa Mesa, according to county health officials.

Along with Fairview, Costa Mesa officials said the state is also looking into whether other surplus properties — such as the Orange County fairgrounds — could be used to house coronavirus or other hospital patients.

Such efforts would supplement the recent arrival of the Navy hospital ship Mercy, which docked at the Port of Los Angeles on Friday.

Orange County officials also released tips last week on how to stay mentally resilient in the midst of the public health crisis — urging residents to establish an emotional support system by maintaining daily routines to the extent possible and keeping in touch with family and friends, tapping into reliable sources of information to better understand COVID-19 and taking steps to stem its spread.

“As the spread and far-reaching impacts of COVID-19 dominate the world news, we have all witnessed and experienced the parallel spread of worry, anxiety and uncertainty,” county officials said. “The way to overcome this natural tendency is to build our mental resilience, the ability to refocus, clear our minds and discard negative thoughts.”