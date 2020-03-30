Here are the Orange County communities with coronavirus cases

* The county does not provide exact counts for cities that have fewer than 25,000 residents and fewer than five cases. Those, as well as results from unincorporated areas, are reflected in the “other” category.

Aliso Viejo 3 Anaheim 42 Brea 3 Buena Park 15 Costa Mesa 11 Cypress 10 Dana Point 7 Fountain Valley 8 Fullerton 12 Garden Grove 8 Huntington Beach 33 Irvine 43 La Habra 2 La Palma 6 Laguna Beach 22 Laguna Hills 1 Laguna Niguel 15 Laguna Woods Fewer than 5* Lake Forest 9 Los Alamitos Fewer than 5* Mission Viejo 9 Newport Beach 41 Orange 13 Placentia 6 Rancho Santa Margarita 5 San Clemente 16 San Juan Capistrano 9 Santa Ana 22 Seal Beach 1 Stanton 1 Tustin 7 Villa Park Fewer than 5* Westminster 7 Yorba Linda 13 Other 15 Unknown 49

Four people have died so far and 5,522 have been tested for COVID-19, according to the Orange County Health Care Agency.

The number of coronavirus infections in Orange County hit 464 Monday, continuing a steady upward trend .

A man walks past Las Brisas in Laguna Beach at dusk on March 18.

Newsletter The stories shaping California

Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.

Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.