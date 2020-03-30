Here are the Orange County communities with coronavirus cases

The number of coronavirus infections in Orange County hit 464 Monday, continuing a steady upward trend.
Four people have died so far and 5,522 have been tested for COVID-19, according to the Orange County Health Care Agency.
Age breakdown of cases:
0-17 — 2
18-24 — 48
25-34 — 79
35-44 — 77
45-64 — 173
65+ — 83
Unknown — 2
Cases by community:
Aliso Viejo 3
Anaheim 42
Brea 3
Buena Park 15
Costa Mesa 11
Cypress 10
Dana Point 7
Fountain Valley 8
Fullerton 12
Garden Grove 8
Huntington Beach 33
Irvine 43
La Habra 2
La Palma 6
Laguna Beach 22
Laguna Hills 1
Laguna Niguel 15
Laguna Woods Fewer than 5*
Lake Forest 9
Los Alamitos Fewer than 5*
Mission Viejo 9
Newport Beach 41
Orange 13
Placentia 6
Rancho Santa Margarita 5
San Clemente 16
San Juan Capistrano 9
Santa Ana 22
Seal Beach 1
Stanton 1
Tustin 7
Villa Park Fewer than 5*
Westminster 7
Yorba Linda 13
Other 15
Unknown 49
*The county does not provide exact counts for cities that have fewer than 25,000 residents and fewer than five cases. Those, as well as results from unincorporated areas, are reflected in the “other” category.