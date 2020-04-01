Garcetti authorizes shutting off utilities to nonessential businesses violating Safer at Home

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Wednesday that he’s authorized the Department of Water and Power to shut off service to nonessential businesses that continue to operate despite the strict Safer at Home restrictions designed to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

It’s the latest move in an effort to impose social distancing as coronavirus cases and deaths surge across Los Angeles County and California.

Coronavirus cases in Los Angeles County rose dramatically Wednesday as officials reported more than 500 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected by the virus in the region to 3,518.

In their daily briefing, county officials also reported 11 new deaths, bringing the toll to 65. Nine of the 11 people who most recently died were over the age of 65, and seven had underlying health conditions. One person was between 18 and 40 years old, and another was between 41 and 65, said Barbara Ferrer, director of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

Advertisement

Over the last week, officials have repeatedly threatened to crack down on nonessential businesses that violate the order to close. City Atty. Mike Feuer said he has assigned prosecutors to the task.

“In the strongest possible terms, I urge that Angelenos adhere to the Safer at Home order, and nonessential businesses shut their doors,” Feuer said in a statement last week. “Those crucial steps protect all of us.”

Most beaches, trails, recreation areas and other points of interest are closed, including trails in Griffith Park and Runyon Canyon Park in Los Angeles.

Under the Safer at Home order, all nonessential businesses are supposed to close.

Advertisement

What stays open:

Pharmacies

Food: Grocery stores, food banks, convenience stores, takeout and delivery restaurants

Banks

Gas stations

Laundromats/laundry services

Essential state and local government functions including law enforcement and offices that provide government programs and services

What is closed: