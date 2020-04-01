This is where the coronavirus has been found in Orange County

Orange County saw a significant surge in new coronavirus infections Wednesday, bringing the county’s total case count to 606.

That’s up 107 cases from Tuesday. The county also reported three new coronavirus-related deaths, for a total of 10 since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Countywide, 67 people are currently hospitalized — 31 of them in intensive care.

As the number of patients continues to climb, county officials have urged residents to continue following stay-at-home orders and to maintain a healthy distance from others when they do need to venture outside.

“Social distancing and isolation is no longer a debate,” county Supervisor Andrew Do said Tuesday. “All over the world, this practice is put in place — from Denmark to Moscow, and here in the U.S. from New York to Washington state. The effectiveness in limiting the spread of COVID-19 can be found in how early the policy of shelter-in-place is implemented, and how rigorously people adhere to this policy.”

Age breakdown of cases:

0-17 — 3

18-24 — 65

25-34 — 96

35-44 — 100

45-64 — 236

65+ — 106

Age breakdown of deaths:

25-34 — 2

35-44 — 1

45-64 — 1

65+ — 6

Cases by community:

Aliso Viejo — 6

Anaheim — 56

Brea — 4

Buena Park — 19

Costa Mesa — 12

Cypress — 15

Dana Point — 11

Fountain Valley — 8

Fullerton — 13

Garden Grove — 12

Huntington Beach — 39

Irvine — 57

La Habra — 5

La Palma — 6

Laguna Beach — 25

Laguna Hills — 3

Laguna Niguel — 16

Laguna Woods — Fewer than 5*

Lake Forest — 11

Los Alamitos — Fewer than 5*

Mission Viejo — 16

Newport Beach — 54

Orange — 17

Placentia — 11

Rancho Santa Margarita — 8

San Clemente — 30

San Juan Capistrano — 13

Santa Ana — 36

Seal Beach — 2

Stanton — 1

Tustin — 10

Villa Park — 4

Westminster — 7

Yorba Linda — 19

Other — 16

Unknown — 44

*The county generally does not provide exact counts for cities that have fewer than 25,000 residents and fewer than five cases. Those, as well as results from unincorporated areas, are reflected in the “other” category.

Note: Daily updates are preliminary and subject to change as the county receives new information.