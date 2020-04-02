Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

Newsom says face coverings can help, but California won’t mandate now

Virus Outbreak Hollywood
A shopper walks past a storefront mural depicting actor James Dean in Los Angeles on March 31, 2020.
(Associated Press )
By Taryn LunaStaff Writer 
April 2, 2020
1:42 PM
Share
SACRAMENTO — 

Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday that face coverings are beneficial in grocery stores, but his administration has stopped short of telling Californians to wear them.

“We believe and we put out guidelines that if individuals want to have face coverings,” Newsom said, “that is a good thing and a preferable thing, in addition to the physical distancing and the stay at home order.”

“We have been very clear that if you are going into an environment where physical distancing is all but impossible, for example, into a grocery store with small aisles and a long queue, that we do believe it would be additive and beneficial to have a face covering.”

California
Coronavirus updates: Trump warns of difficult weeks ahead with projections of 100,000 to 240,000 deaths
512840_me_0325_neighborhood_manhattan_beach_JLC_12049.jpg
California
Coronavirus updates: Trump warns of difficult weeks ahead with projections of 100,000 to 240,000 deaths
The Los Angeles Times will provide around-the-clock updates on COVID-19 from across Southern California and around the world.Read our coverage from last week hereTracking the coronavirus in California: latest numbers | Support our journalism with a subscriptionHave a question about coronavirus? Send us your questions here. | You also can sign up for our newsletterSee latest photo gallery
Advertisement

In guidance released Wednesday, state health officials said cloth face coverings could help remind other people to keep their distance and reduce the spread of the virus by asymptomatic carriers. But they repeated that physical distancing and frequent hand washing remain the best actions Californians can take to prevent the spread of the virus.

Newsom said he’s concerned about mandating face coverings because he wants to make sure N-95 masks, surgical masks and other protective gear are prioritized for healthcare workers.

The governor said 816 patients are in intensive care and 1,922 have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in California as of Thursday.

CaliforniaCoronavirus Pandemic
Newsletter
The stories shaping California

Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Taryn Luna
Follow Us
Taryn Luna covers Gov. Gavin Newsom and California politics in Sacramento for the Los Angeles Times.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement