Here is the latest list of Los Angeles County communities with coronavirus cases

Los Angeles County coronavirus cases and deaths continue to soar.

The county confirmed 13 new coronavirus-related deaths Thursday, bringing the toll to 78.

Twelve of the victims were older than 65, and all but one of them had underlying health conditions, said Barbara Ferrer, director of the L.A. County Department of Public Health. The other person who died was between ages 41 and 65 and also had underlying health conditions, she said.

Los Angeles County officials also announced 534 new COVID-19 cases. Long Beach, which has its own health department, announced 14 new cases, bringing the city’s total to 153.

There were 49 confirmed cases in Pasadena, which also has its own health department. There were more than 4,000 confirmed cases overall in L.A. County as of Thursday night.

The daily count increased by more than 1,000 in 48 hours.

Here is a list of coronavirus cases by community. For the latest information, go to The Times coronavirus tracker.

Long Beach 139

Melrose 113

Glendale 93

Hollywood 71

Torrance 69

West Hollywood 68

Santa Clarita 65

North Hollywood 57

Santa Monica 56

Carson 55

Redondo Beach 54

Beverly Hills 45

Inglewood 44

Sherman Oaks 43

Pasadena 43

Downey 43

Manhattan Beach 43

Brentwood 42

Burbank 41

Sylmar 35

Hollywood Hills 34

Hancock Park 34

Lancaster 33

Woodland Hills 33

Encino 33

South Gate 30

Tarzana 29

Palms 28

Norwalk 26

Hawthorne 26

Silverlake 25

Westwood 25

West Los Angeles 24

Bellflower 24

Pacific Palisades 24

Compton 24

Florence-Firestone 23

East Los Angeles 23

Beverly Crest 23

Valley Village 23

Van Nuys 22

Lakewood 21

Koreatown 21

Reseda 21

Lynwood 21

Mar Vista 21

Rancho Palos Verdes 20

Westlake 20

Palmdale 20

Venice 20

Boyle Heights 20

Del Rey 20

Chatsworth 20

Granada Hills 19

Studio City 19

San Pedro 19

Culver City 19

Glassell Park 18

Florence-Firestone 18

Westchester 18

Palos Verdes Estates 18

Gardena 17

Crestview 17

West Vernon 17

Century City 17

Carthay 17

Canoga Park 16

Central 16

Panorama City 16

Whittier 16

Lake Balboa 16

Los Feliz 16

Altadena 16

Hermosa Beach 15

Huntington Park 15

Winnetka 15

Athens-Westmont 15

University Park 15

Beverlywood 15

Downtown 15

Pico Rivera 15

Alhambra 15

Pomona 15

West Adams 15

Wilshire Center 15

Mid-City 14

South Carthay 14

Northridge 14

Agoura Hills 14

Bell 14

Exposition Park 13

North Hills 13

Baldwin Hills 13

Wilmington 13

Paramount 13

Calabasas 13

Eagle Rock 13

Arcadia 12

Bel-Air 12

Porter Ranch 12

Miracle Mile 12

Wholesale District 12

Hacienda Heights 12

East Hollywood 12

South Park 12

Temple-Beaudry 12

West Carson 11

Watts 11

Harbor Gateway 11

Monterey Park 11

Valley Glen 11

Century Palms/Cove 11

La Mirada 11

Covina 11

West Hills 11

Highland Park 10

Hyde Park 10

Leimert Park 10

Cerritos 10

Maywood 10

Sun Valley 10

Country Club Park 9

Lennox 9

Little Bangladesh 9

Cheviot Hills 9

Sunland 9

Montebello 9

South Whittier 9

El Sereno 9

Cudahy 9

Pico-Union 9

Lake View Terrace 8

Green Meadows 8

La Canada Flintridge 8

Pacoima 8

Harbor City 8

Azusa 8

Lawndale 8

Adams-Normandie 8

La Puente 7

San Gabriel 7

Crenshaw District 7

Arleta 7

Diamond Bar 7

Monrovia 7

Playa Vista 7

South Pasadena 7

Glendora 7

View Park/Windsor Hills 7

Vermont Knolls 7

El Monte 7

Vernon Central 7

Vermont Vista 7

West Covina 7

Historic Filipinotown 6

San Dimas 6

Ladera Heights 6

Rowland Heights 6

Echo Park 6

Park La Brea 6

Mission Hills 6

Victoria Park 6

Willowbrook 6

Harvard Heights 6

Marina Peninsula 6

Covina 6

Lincoln Heights 6

Baldwin Park 5

Shadow Hills 5

Malibu 5

Harvard Park 5

Marina del Rey 5

Gramercy Place 5

Cloverdale/Cochran 5

Rolling Hills Estates 5

South San Gabriel 5

Bell Gardens 5

Vermont Square 5

San Fernando 5

Tujunga 5

Stevenson Ranch 5

Castaic 4

Walnut 4

Claremont 3

Rosemead 3

La Verne 2

West Whittier/Los Nietos 2

Temple City 1

Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain 1-4

Toluca Lake 1-4

Thai Town 1-4

Wiseburn 1-4

Sun Village 1-4

Signal Hill 1-4

Sierra Madre 1-4

Saugus 1-4

Santa Monica Mountains 1-4

Santa Fe Springs 1-4

San Marino 1-4

Rosewood 1-4

Reynier Village 1-4

Reseda Ranch 1-4

Regent Square 1-4

Rancho Park 1-4

Rancho Dominguez 1-4

Quartz Hill 1-4

Playa del Rey 1-4

Westlake Village 1-4

Northeast San Gabriel 1-4

North Whittier 1-4

Mt. Washington 1-4

Monrovia 1-4

Mandeville Canyon 1-4

Manchester Square 1-4

Longwood 1-4

West Puente Valley 1-4

Lomita 1-4

Little Tokyo 1-4

Little Armenia 1-4

Lake Los Angeles 1-4

Lafayette Square 1-4

La Verne 1-4

La Rambla 1-4

West LA 1-4

La Crescenta-Montrose 1-4

Hawthorne 1-4

Hawaiian Gardens 1-4

Faircrest Heights 1-4

Elysian Valley 1-4

Elysian Park 1-4

Acton 1-4

El Segundo 1-4

West Antelope Valley 1-4

El Camino Village 1-4

East Whittier 1-4

East Rancho Dominguez 1-4

East La Mirada 1-4

Duarte 1-4

Walnut Park 1-4

Del Aire 1-4

View Heights 1-4

Covina (Charter Oak) 1-4

Chinatown 1-4

Canyon Country 1-4

Valinda 1-4

Cadillac-Corning 1-4

Azusa 1-4

Atwater Village 1-4

Athens Village 1-4

Artesia 1-4

Valencia 1-4

Alsace 1-4

Palisades Highlands 1-4

