Here is the latest list of Los Angeles County communities with coronavirus cases

Los Angeles County coronavirus cases and deaths continue to soar.
The county confirmed 13 new coronavirus-related deaths Thursday, bringing the toll to 78.
Twelve of the victims were older than 65, and all but one of them had underlying health conditions, said Barbara Ferrer, director of the L.A. County Department of Public Health. The other person who died was between ages 41 and 65 and also had underlying health conditions, she said.
Los Angeles County officials also announced 534 new COVID-19 cases. Long Beach, which has its own health department, announced 14 new cases, bringing the city’s total to 153.
There were 49 confirmed cases in Pasadena, which also has its own health department. There were more than 4,000 confirmed cases overall in L.A. County as of Thursday night.
The daily count increased by more than 1,000 in 48 hours.
Here is a list of coronavirus cases by community. For the latest information, go to The Times coronavirus tracker.
Long Beach 139
Melrose 113
Glendale 93
Hollywood 71
Torrance 69
West Hollywood 68
Santa Clarita 65
North Hollywood 57
Santa Monica 56
Carson 55
Redondo Beach 54
Beverly Hills 45
Inglewood 44
Sherman Oaks 43
Pasadena 43
Downey 43
Manhattan Beach 43
Brentwood 42
Burbank 41
Sylmar 35
Hollywood Hills 34
Hancock Park 34
Lancaster 33
Woodland Hills 33
Encino 33
South Gate 30
Tarzana 29
Palms 28
Norwalk 26
Hawthorne 26
Silverlake 25
Westwood 25
West Los Angeles 24
Bellflower 24
Pacific Palisades 24
Compton 24
Florence-Firestone 23
East Los Angeles 23
Beverly Crest 23
Valley Village 23
Van Nuys 22
Lakewood 21
Koreatown 21
Reseda 21
Lynwood 21
Mar Vista 21
Rancho Palos Verdes 20
Westlake 20
Palmdale 20
Venice 20
Boyle Heights 20
Del Rey 20
Chatsworth 20
Granada Hills 19
Studio City 19
San Pedro 19
Culver City 19
Glassell Park 18
Florence-Firestone 18
Westchester 18
Palos Verdes Estates 18
Gardena 17
Crestview 17
West Vernon 17
Century City 17
Carthay 17
Canoga Park 16
Central 16
Panorama City 16
Whittier 16
Lake Balboa 16
Los Feliz 16
Altadena 16
Hermosa Beach 15
Huntington Park 15
Winnetka 15
Athens-Westmont 15
University Park 15
Beverlywood 15
Downtown 15
Pico Rivera 15
Alhambra 15
Pomona 15
West Adams 15
Wilshire Center 15
Mid-City 14
South Carthay 14
Northridge 14
Agoura Hills 14
Bell 14
Exposition Park 13
North Hills 13
Baldwin Hills 13
Wilmington 13
Paramount 13
Calabasas 13
Eagle Rock 13
Arcadia 12
Bel-Air 12
Porter Ranch 12
Miracle Mile 12
Wholesale District 12
Hacienda Heights 12
East Hollywood 12
South Park 12
Temple-Beaudry 12
West Carson 11
Watts 11
Harbor Gateway 11
Monterey Park 11
Valley Glen 11
Century Palms/Cove 11
La Mirada 11
Covina 11
West Hills 11
Highland Park 10
Hyde Park 10
Leimert Park 10
Cerritos 10
Maywood 10
Sun Valley 10
Country Club Park 9
Lennox 9
Little Bangladesh 9
Cheviot Hills 9
Sunland 9
Montebello 9
South Whittier 9
El Sereno 9
Cudahy 9
Pico-Union 9
Lake View Terrace 8
Green Meadows 8
La Canada Flintridge 8
Pacoima 8
Harbor City 8
Azusa 8
Lawndale 8
Adams-Normandie 8
La Puente 7
San Gabriel 7
Crenshaw District 7
Arleta 7
Diamond Bar 7
Monrovia 7
Playa Vista 7
South Pasadena 7
Glendora 7
View Park/Windsor Hills 7
Vermont Knolls 7
El Monte 7
Vernon Central 7
Vermont Vista 7
West Covina 7
Historic Filipinotown 6
San Dimas 6
Ladera Heights 6
Rowland Heights 6
Echo Park 6
Park La Brea 6
Mission Hills 6
Victoria Park 6
Willowbrook 6
Harvard Heights 6
Marina Peninsula 6
Covina 6
Lincoln Heights 6
Baldwin Park 5
Shadow Hills 5
Malibu 5
Harvard Park 5
Marina del Rey 5
Gramercy Place 5
Cloverdale/Cochran 5
Rolling Hills Estates 5
South San Gabriel 5
Bell Gardens 5
Vermont Square 5
San Fernando 5
Tujunga 5
Stevenson Ranch 5
Castaic 4
Walnut 4
Claremont 3
Rosemead 3
La Verne 2
West Whittier/Los Nietos 2
Temple City 1
Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain 1-4
Toluca Lake 1-4
Thai Town 1-4
Wiseburn 1-4
Sun Village 1-4
Signal Hill 1-4
Sierra Madre 1-4
Saugus 1-4
Santa Monica Mountains 1-4
Santa Fe Springs 1-4
San Marino 1-4
Rosewood 1-4
Reynier Village 1-4
Reseda Ranch 1-4
Regent Square 1-4
Rancho Park 1-4
Rancho Dominguez 1-4
Quartz Hill 1-4
Playa del Rey 1-4
Westlake Village 1-4
Northeast San Gabriel 1-4
North Whittier 1-4
Mt. Washington 1-4
Monrovia 1-4
Mandeville Canyon 1-4
Manchester Square 1-4
Longwood 1-4
West Puente Valley 1-4
Lomita 1-4
Little Tokyo 1-4
Little Armenia 1-4
Lake Los Angeles 1-4
Lafayette Square 1-4
La Verne 1-4
La Rambla 1-4
West LA 1-4
La Crescenta-Montrose 1-4
Hawthorne 1-4
Hawaiian Gardens 1-4
Faircrest Heights 1-4
Elysian Valley 1-4
Elysian Park 1-4
Acton 1-4
El Segundo 1-4
West Antelope Valley 1-4
El Camino Village 1-4
East Whittier 1-4
East Rancho Dominguez 1-4
East La Mirada 1-4
Duarte 1-4
Walnut Park 1-4
Del Aire 1-4
View Heights 1-4
Covina (Charter Oak) 1-4
Chinatown 1-4
Canyon Country 1-4
Valinda 1-4
Cadillac-Corning 1-4
Azusa 1-4
Atwater Village 1-4
Athens Village 1-4
Artesia 1-4
Valencia 1-4
Alsace 1-4
Palisades Highlands 1-4