Earthquake: 4.4 quake near Clovis, Calif.

A magnitude-4.4 earthquake was reported at 12:20 p.m. Sunday 60 miles from Clovis, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred 64 miles from Fresno, 67 miles from Reedley, Calif., 67 miles from Sanger, Calif., and 72 miles from Dinuba, Calif..

In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

An average of 25 earthquakes with magnitudes of 4.0 to 5.0 occur each year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three-year data sample.

Advertisement

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 5.2 miles. Did you feel this earthquake? Consider reporting what you felt to the USGS.

Find out what to do before, and during, an earthquake near you by reading our five-step earthquake preparedness guide.

This story was automatically generated by Quakebot, a computer application that monitors the latest earthquakes detected by the USGS. A Times editor reviewed the post before it was published. If you’re interested in learning more about the system, visit our list of frequently asked questions.