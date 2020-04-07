All L.A. County residents can now get coronavirus tests. Here’s how it works

Los Angeles County is expanding coronavirus testing to more people.

Officials emphasized that the expansion doesn’t necessarily mean there will be enough tests for everyone who wants one, but it should increase access to the tests.

Here is what we know:



Testing changes

L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Monday evening that any resident who has symptoms and wants to be tested for the coronavirus can now apply to be tested online. The new regimen applies to anyone in Los Angeles County.

Testing was previously limited to vulnerable populations, including those 65 and older and those with compromised immune systems.

Thanks to expanded testing capacity through city and county partnerships, there are no longer limits to who can be tested at the sites across the county.

“Now that doesn’t mean we’ll have a test for everybody tomorrow,” Garcetti said, “but it means that our capacity is now greater than the number that we are getting through the requirements that we had.”

Testing centers

Antelope Valley Mall, 1233 Rancho Vista Blvd., Palmdale

1233 Rancho Vista Blvd., Palmdale Pomona Fairplex Gate 17, West McKinley/Fairplex Drive

West McKinley/Fairplex Drive South Bay Galleria, 1815 Hawthorne Blvd., Redondo Beach

1815 Hawthorne Blvd., Redondo Beach Carbon Health, Echo Park, 2110 Sunset Blvd., Suite M (walk-up only)

2110 Sunset Blvd., Suite M (walk-up only) Crenshaw Christian Center, 7901 S. Vermont Ave.

7901 S. Vermont Ave. Glendale Memorial Hospital, 222 W. Eulalia St., Glendale

222 W. Eulalia St., Glendale Hansen Dam Recreational Center, 11798 Foothill Blvd., Lake View Terrace (entrance on Osborne Street

11798 Foothill Blvd., Lake View Terrace (entrance on Osborne Street High Desert Medical Group, 43839 15th St. W., Lancaster

43839 15th St. W., Lancaster Hotchkin Memorial Training Center, 1700 Stadium Way, Los Angeles

1700 Stadium Way, Los Angeles Veterans Affairs Parking Lot 15, 100 Constitution Ave., Los Angeles (at the corner of Constitution and Davis)

100 Constitution Ave., Los Angeles (at the corner of Constitution and Davis) Northridge Hospital Medical Center, 18460 Roscoe Blvd., Northridge (enter on Reseda Boulevard)

The county said it is planning this week to open sites at Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science, East Los Angeles and Santa Clarita.

The city of Long Beach on Tuesday announced the opening of an appointment-only drive-through COVID-19 testing center. The site is next to its new rapid assessment clinic at Long Beach City College, 1305 E. Pacific Coast Highway.

Residents can visit the city’s COVID-19 testing page for more information.



The process

County residents desiring a test can register in advance after completing an online questionnaire . Walk-up appointments are not offered at most locations.

The tests are self-administered, and people will be instructed on how to swab their own mouths or throats when they arrive.

The testing process takes five to 10 minutes, but waiting times for results may vary.

Officials emphasized that anyone with severe symptoms should call their doctor or 911.

Here are more details about the testing process.

Additional information can be found here.

Advertisement

The numbers

Roughly 52,000 people have been tested for COVID-19 in L.A. County, Garcetti said, or 40% of all tests administered in California.

Testing is considered a crucial way of tracking and potentially slowing the spread of the coronavirus, health experts say.

In Los Angeles County, there have been more than 6,300 confirmed cases of the virus.