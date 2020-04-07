This is the latest list of L.A. County communities with coronavirus cases

Los Angeles County officials on Monday confirmed 420 new coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the total to at least 6,360.
Officials said there were 15 new coronavirus-linked deaths, bringing the county’s total to 147. Twelve of the people who died were older than 65, and seven of them had underlying health conditions. The three others were between 41 and 65.
The increase concerns officials, who urged residents to stay indoors this week and avoid shopping, if possible, to slow the spread.
The effort to test as many residents as possible continues across the county.
About 52,000 people have been tested for COVID-19 in L.A. County, officials said — a number that accounts for 40% of all tests administered in California.
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Monday evening that any Los Angeles County resident who has symptoms and wants to be tested for the coronavirus can now apply online. Testing was previously limited to vulnerable populations, including those 65 and older, and those with compromised immune systems.
Here is the latest list of communities with coronavirus cases. Check out The Times tracker for the latest.
Long Beach 230
Melrose 147
Glendale 142
Santa Clarita 106
Hollywood 100
Carson 93
Torrance 92
North Hollywood 90
West Hollywood 86
Inglewood 78
Burbank 77
Santa Monica 74
Pasadena 72
Downey 71
Sylmar 70
Redondo Beach 67
Beverly Hills 65
Lancaster 61
Silver Lake 58
South Gate 58
Sherman Oaks 57
Woodland Hills 53
East Los Angeles 51
Norwalk 50
Brentwood 49
Manhattan Beach 48
Palmdale 46
Palms 46
Hawthorne 44
Reseda 43
Lynwood 43
Encino 41
Boyle Heights 40
Hancock Park 39
Hollywood Hills 39
Canoga Park 39
Panorama City 38
Van Nuys 38
Bellflower 37
Tarzana 37
Compton 36
Unincorporated Florence-Firestone 36
Winnetka 35
Westlake 34
Koreatown 34
Rancho Palos Verdes 33
West Vernon 33
Glassell Park 33
Pico Rivera 32
Lakewood 32
Exposition Park 32
Pacoima 31
West Los Angeles 31
San Pedro 31
Gardena 30
Valley Village 30
Pomona 30
Crestview 29
Florence-Firestone 29
Granada Hills 29
Huntington Park 29
North Hills 28
Carthay 28
Culver City 27
Chatsworth 27
Del Rey 27
Wilshire Center 27
Westwood 27
Temple-Beaudry 27
Mar Vista 26
Paramount 26
Lake Balboa 26
Pacific Palisades 26
Altadena 26
Venice 26
West Adams 25
Beverly Crest 25
Palos Verdes Estates 25
Whittier 25
Westchester 25
Valley Glen 25
Pico-Union 24
Central 24
Athens-Westmont 23
Century City 23
South Park 23
Cerritos 23
Vernon Central 22
Bell 22
Northridge 22
Covina 22
Mid-city 22
Alhambra 22
Eagle Rock 22
Sun Valley 22
Harbor Gateway 21
Highland Park 21
Studio City 21
El Monte 21
Downtown 21
Baldwin Hills 21
Harbor City 20
Calabasas 20
Wilmington 20
El Sereno 20
Porter Ranch 20
Montebello 20
West Carson 20
Harvard Park 19
Los Feliz 19
Century Palms/Cove 19
Hacienda Heights 19
South Carthay 19
Monterey Park 19
Little Armenia 19
Agoura Hills 18
Little Bangladesh 18
Hermosa Beach 18
West Hills 18
Bel Air 18
East Hollywood 18
Leimert Park 18
Miracle Mile 17
University Park 17
Maywood 17
South Whittier 17
Arleta 17
Beverlywood 17
Cudahy 16
Lawndale 16
Watts 16
Arcadia 16
Glendora 16
La Mirada 16
Lennox 16
West Covina 15
Vermont Vista 14
Country Club Park 14
Wholesale District 14
Hyde Park 14
La Canada Flintridge 14
Sunland 14
Willowbrook 14
View Park/Windsor Hills 13
Diamond Bar 13
Vermont Knolls 13
La Puente 13
Victoria Park 13
Azusa 13
San Dimas 13
Adams-Normandie 13
Monrovia 12
Unincorporated Covina 12
Mission Hills 12
San Fernando 12
Tujunga 12
Lincoln Heights 12
Temple City 11
San Gabriel 11
Baldwin Park 11
Lomita 11
Bell Gardens 11
Cheviot Hills 11
Green Meadows 10
Cloverdale/Cochran 10
Playa Vista 10
South Pasadena 10
Ladera Heights 10
Lakeview Terrace 10
Rosemead 9
Echo Park 9
Harvard Heights 9
Park La Brea 9
Historic Filipinotown 9
Mt. Washington 9
Walnut 9
Crenshaw District 9
Malibu 9
Canyon Country 8
West Whittier/Los Nietos 8
Rancho Park 8
Walnut Park 8
Stevenson Ranch 8
Rolling Hills Estates 8
Rowland Heights 8
Marina Peninsula 7
El Segundo 7
La Verne 7
Atwater Village 7
Gramercy Place 7
Valinda 7
Vermont Square 7
East Rancho Dominguez 6
Castaic 6
Claremont 6
Toluca Lake 6
La Crescenta-Montrose 6
South San Gabriel 6
Thai Town 5
Elysian Park 5
Figueroa Park Square 5
Lafayette Square 5
Shadow Hills 5
San Marino 5
Covina (Charter Oak) 5
Del Aire 5
Marina del Rey 5
Unincorporated Monrovia 5
Santa Monica Mountains 5
Athens Village 1-4
Agua Dulce 1-4
Acton 1-4
Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain 1-4
West Puente Valley 1-4
Sun Village 1-4
View Heights 1-4
Unincorporated West L.A. 1-4
St Elmo Village 1-4
West Antelope Valley 1-4
Santa Catalina Island 1-4
Rosewood 1-4
Reynier Village 1-4
Rancho Dominguez 1-4
Quartz Hill 1-4
Reseda Ranch 1-4
Northeast San Gabriel 1-4
Regent Square 1-4
Playa Del Rey 1-4
Palisades Highlands 1-4
Valencia 1-4
Mandeville Canyon 1-4
Saugus 1-4
Wiseburn 1-4
Manchester Square 1-4
Longwood 1-4
Littlerock/Pearblossom 1-4
Little Tokyo 1-4
Lake Manor 1-4
Lake Los Angeles 1-4
Unincorporated La Verne 1-4
La Rambla 1-4
Unincorporated Hawthorne 1-4
Jefferson Park 1-4
El Camino Village 1-4
Faircrest Heights 1-4
East Whittier 1-4
East La Mirada 1-4
Elysian Valley 1-4
Desert View Highlands 1-4
Chinatown 1-4
Cadillac-Corning 1-4
Unincorporated Whittier 1-4
Alsace 1-4
West Rancho Dominguez 1-4
Westlake Village 1-4
South El Monte 1-4
Signal Hill 1-4
Sierra Madre 1-4
Santa Fe Springs 1-4
Bassett 1-4
Rolling Hills 1-4
Industry 1-4
Unincorporated Azusa 1-4
Hawaiian Gardens 1-4
Duarte 1-4
Artesia 1-4
North Whittier 1-4