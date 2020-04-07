This is the latest list of L.A. County communities with coronavirus cases

Los Angeles County officials on Monday confirmed 420 new coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the total to at least 6,360.

Officials said there were 15 new coronavirus-linked deaths, bringing the county’s total to 147. Twelve of the people who died were older than 65, and seven of them had underlying health conditions. The three others were between 41 and 65.

The increase concerns officials, who urged residents to stay indoors this week and avoid shopping, if possible, to slow the spread.

The effort to test as many residents as possible continues across the county.

Advertisement

About 52,000 people have been tested for COVID-19 in L.A. County, officials said — a number that accounts for 40% of all tests administered in California.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Monday evening that any Los Angeles County resident who has symptoms and wants to be tested for the coronavirus can now apply online. Testing was previously limited to vulnerable populations, including those 65 and older, and those with compromised immune systems.

Here is the latest list of communities with coronavirus cases. Check out The Times tracker for the latest.

Long Beach 230

Melrose 147

Glendale 142

Santa Clarita 106

Hollywood 100

Carson 93

Torrance 92

North Hollywood 90

West Hollywood 86

Inglewood 78

Burbank 77

Santa Monica 74

Pasadena 72

Downey 71

Sylmar 70

Redondo Beach 67

Beverly Hills 65

Lancaster 61

Silver Lake 58

South Gate 58

Sherman Oaks 57

Woodland Hills 53

East Los Angeles 51

Norwalk 50

Brentwood 49

Manhattan Beach 48

Palmdale 46

Palms 46

Hawthorne 44

Reseda 43

Lynwood 43

Encino 41

Boyle Heights 40

Hancock Park 39

Hollywood Hills 39

Canoga Park 39

Panorama City 38

Van Nuys 38

Bellflower 37

Tarzana 37

Compton 36

Unincorporated Florence-Firestone 36

Winnetka 35

Westlake 34

Koreatown 34

Rancho Palos Verdes 33

West Vernon 33

Glassell Park 33

Pico Rivera 32

Lakewood 32

Exposition Park 32

Pacoima 31

West Los Angeles 31

San Pedro 31

Gardena 30

Valley Village 30

Pomona 30

Crestview 29

Florence-Firestone 29

Granada Hills 29

Huntington Park 29

North Hills 28

Carthay 28

Culver City 27

Chatsworth 27

Del Rey 27

Wilshire Center 27

Westwood 27

Temple-Beaudry 27

Mar Vista 26

Paramount 26

Lake Balboa 26

Pacific Palisades 26

Altadena 26

Venice 26

West Adams 25

Beverly Crest 25

Palos Verdes Estates 25

Whittier 25

Westchester 25

Valley Glen 25

Pico-Union 24

Central 24

Athens-Westmont 23

Century City 23

South Park 23

Cerritos 23

Vernon Central 22

Bell 22

Northridge 22

Covina 22

Mid-city 22

Alhambra 22

Eagle Rock 22

Sun Valley 22

Harbor Gateway 21

Highland Park 21

Studio City 21

El Monte 21

Downtown 21

Baldwin Hills 21

Harbor City 20

Calabasas 20

Wilmington 20

El Sereno 20

Porter Ranch 20

Montebello 20

West Carson 20

Harvard Park 19

Los Feliz 19

Century Palms/Cove 19

Hacienda Heights 19

South Carthay 19

Monterey Park 19

Little Armenia 19

Agoura Hills 18

Little Bangladesh 18

Hermosa Beach 18

West Hills 18

Bel Air 18

East Hollywood 18

Leimert Park 18

Miracle Mile 17

University Park 17

Maywood 17

South Whittier 17

Arleta 17

Beverlywood 17

Cudahy 16

Lawndale 16

Watts 16

Arcadia 16

Glendora 16

La Mirada 16

Lennox 16

West Covina 15

Vermont Vista 14

Country Club Park 14

Wholesale District 14

Hyde Park 14

La Canada Flintridge 14

Sunland 14

Willowbrook 14

View Park/Windsor Hills 13

Diamond Bar 13

Vermont Knolls 13

La Puente 13

Victoria Park 13

Azusa 13

San Dimas 13

Adams-Normandie 13

Monrovia 12

Unincorporated Covina 12

Mission Hills 12

San Fernando 12

Tujunga 12

Lincoln Heights 12

Temple City 11

San Gabriel 11

Baldwin Park 11

Lomita 11

Bell Gardens 11

Cheviot Hills 11

Green Meadows 10

Cloverdale/Cochran 10

Playa Vista 10

South Pasadena 10

Ladera Heights 10

Lakeview Terrace 10

Rosemead 9

Echo Park 9

Harvard Heights 9

Park La Brea 9

Historic Filipinotown 9

Mt. Washington 9

Walnut 9

Crenshaw District 9

Malibu 9

Canyon Country 8

West Whittier/Los Nietos 8

Rancho Park 8

Walnut Park 8

Stevenson Ranch 8

Rolling Hills Estates 8

Rowland Heights 8

Marina Peninsula 7

El Segundo 7

La Verne 7

Atwater Village 7

Gramercy Place 7

Valinda 7

Vermont Square 7

East Rancho Dominguez 6

Castaic 6

Claremont 6

Toluca Lake 6

La Crescenta-Montrose 6

South San Gabriel 6

Thai Town 5

Elysian Park 5

Figueroa Park Square 5

Lafayette Square 5

Shadow Hills 5

San Marino 5

Covina (Charter Oak) 5

Del Aire 5

Marina del Rey 5

Unincorporated Monrovia 5

Santa Monica Mountains 5

Athens Village 1-4

Agua Dulce 1-4

Acton 1-4

Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain 1-4

West Puente Valley 1-4

Sun Village 1-4

View Heights 1-4

Unincorporated West L.A. 1-4

St Elmo Village 1-4

West Antelope Valley 1-4

Santa Catalina Island 1-4

Rosewood 1-4

Reynier Village 1-4

Rancho Dominguez 1-4

Quartz Hill 1-4

Reseda Ranch 1-4

Northeast San Gabriel 1-4

Regent Square 1-4

Playa Del Rey 1-4

Palisades Highlands 1-4

Valencia 1-4

Mandeville Canyon 1-4

Saugus 1-4

Wiseburn 1-4

Manchester Square 1-4

Longwood 1-4

Littlerock/Pearblossom 1-4

Little Tokyo 1-4

Lake Manor 1-4

Lake Los Angeles 1-4

Unincorporated La Verne 1-4

La Rambla 1-4

Unincorporated Hawthorne 1-4

Jefferson Park 1-4

El Camino Village 1-4

Faircrest Heights 1-4

East Whittier 1-4

East La Mirada 1-4

Elysian Valley 1-4

Desert View Highlands 1-4

Chinatown 1-4

Cadillac-Corning 1-4

Unincorporated Whittier 1-4

Alsace 1-4

West Rancho Dominguez 1-4

Westlake Village 1-4

South El Monte 1-4

Signal Hill 1-4

Sierra Madre 1-4

Santa Fe Springs 1-4

Bassett 1-4

Rolling Hills 1-4

Industry 1-4

Unincorporated Azusa 1-4

Hawaiian Gardens 1-4

Duarte 1-4

Artesia 1-4

North Whittier 1-4