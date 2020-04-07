Stay out! 10 images of caution tape in places you wouldn’t expect to see it

Caution tape. It’s our visual prompt to stay away.
We are conditioned to see it at crimes scenes, construction zones and natural disasters.
Where we are not used to seeing it is at playgrounds, skate parks and wrapped around a bear statue at the La Brea Tar Pits.
Welcome to the Southland in the age of the coronavirus outbreak, when stay-at-home orders have given new life and purpose to caution tape.
Advertisement
Torrance
Santa Monica
San Diego
Mid-Wilshire
Thousand Oaks
Venice
Advertisement
Sherman Oaks
Encino
South L.A.
These are some of the unusual new scenes across the Southland in the age of the coronavirus outbreak.
Los Angeles Times’ visual coverage of the coronavirus crisis
Scenes of coronavirus social distancing around the world.
As we all adjust to our new lives under the umbrella of the coronavirus, Los Angeles Times photographer Luis Sinco gives us a look at downtown Los Angeles with the spotlight on Broadway.