Mayor Garcetti loosens L.A. requirements for paid leave amid coronavirus

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Tuesday night that he was exempting a range of businesses from recently passed rules mandating more paid leave for workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Los Angeles City Council voted last month to bolster paid leave for workers at big companies — those with 500 or more employees nationwide — requiring them to provide an additional 80 hours of leave. The move was intended to stop people who are especially vulnerable or suffering symptoms from continuing to go to work during the coronavirus crisis.

Garcetti praised the council for moving swiftly to help Angelenos, but said that changes were needed to avoid putting some businesses at risk.

The L.A. rules were meant to plug a gap in a similar law passed on the federal level, which did not cover companies of that size. Garcetti said he was issuing an order that would instead impose the new requirements on businesses with 500 or more workers in Los Angeles alone — rather than across the whole country — or 2,000 or more employees nationwide.

In addition, Garcetti decided to exempt some employers that were already providing a significant amount of paid leave.

Under the rules passed by the council, big companies would have to provide 80 additional hours of leave for workers who are 65 or older, have medical conditions such as asthma or diabetes, have been advised to quarantine themselves, or need to care for a family member. Before the new rules passed, L.A. businesses were already required to allow workers to accrue and use up to 48 hours of paid leave annually.

Garcetti said he wanted to avoid putting “excessive burdens on businesses that are already doing the right thing.” If businesses already provide their workers at least 160 hours of paid leave annually, they do not have to provide any additional leave, according to the mayor’s order.

City Council members had already decided to exempt healthcare providers and first responders from the requirements for added leave. The mayor also exempted other emergency and healthcare personnel, government employees, and workers who deliver parcels from the new requirements.



And Garcetti also excluded companies that recently opened or relocated to Los Angeles — as well as any businesses that have closed their doors for at least 14 days under city orders tied to COVID-19.

“In the midst of this public health crisis and economic upheaval, we must also anticipate that workers could suffer through layoffs if this city imposes excessive burdens and costs upon businesses — many of which have ceased operations, lost customers, and sustained catastrophic losses due to this pandemic,” the mayor wrote in his order.

Labor and community groups had expressed some disappointment with the limitations of the plan passed by the City Council two weeks ago.

Council members had decided not to impose similar paid leave requirements on small businesses that can seek exemptions from the federal rules — those with fewer than 50 employees.

That relieved restaurant owners who had argued that the cost of the new requirements could force small businesses to shut down, but upset workers who said they needed the same protections as employees at bigger companies.