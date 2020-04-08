This is the latest list of L.A. County communities with coronavirus cases

Tuesday saw more deaths in Los Angeles County due to the coronavirus, authorities reported.
County health officials confirmed 22 coronavirus-linked deaths , bringing the county’s total to 169, while the number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, nears 7,000.
There are 869 people hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 43% are older than 65 and 18% are younger than 45. There are 132 people in intensive care.
L.A. County Health Department Director Barbara Ferrer said 121 institutional settings — including nursing homes, assisted-living facilities and skilled-nursing facilities — are under investigation for potential outbreaks after reporting at least one case of the virus. The county’s death toll includes 37 residents of such facilities.
The case count includes individuals who have recovered. But at this point, the county does not have a method to identify them.
Here are the confirmed cases in L.A. County communities.
