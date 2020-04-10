Explosion at power substation rocks Burbank neighborhood

A transformer explosion at a utility substation in Burbank on Friday briefly knocked out power for thousands of residents and caused a small fire in the area.

The explosion was reported just before noon in the 2100 block of Pacific Avenue and sent a large plume of black smoke into the air.

Around the same time as the explosion, the city also experienced a power surge and brief outage, according to Burbank police Sgt. Derek Green. It’s unclear whether the explosion preceded the surge, he said. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the explosion.

Lights out in Burbank/Toluca Lake and more. Gridfire. Don't know when they coming back on. Went to the scene, told there was green smoke coming from the melted metal. Took over 20 mins for a response but the helis were there. pic.twitter.com/m07HTRxD35 — kiki sakamøto 2: on the move (@kikisakamoto88) April 10, 2020

A request for comment from the Burbank Department of Water and Power was not immediately returned.

Green said the explosion caused a “pretty significant fire on the property,” and homes in the immediate area were evacuated as a precaution while the Burbank Fire Department handled the flames.

Ultimately, no homes were damaged by the fire, and no injuries were reported.

