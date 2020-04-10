Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

Explosion at power substation rocks Burbank neighborhood

A power transformer exploded in the 2100 block of Pacific Avenue in Burbank on Friday, causing a small fire that required several residents to be evacuated from surrounding homes.
(Burbank Leader)
By Andy Nguyen
April 10, 2020
1:31 PM
A transformer explosion at a utility substation in Burbank on Friday briefly knocked out power for thousands of residents and caused a small fire in the area.

The explosion was reported just before noon in the 2100 block of Pacific Avenue and sent a large plume of black smoke into the air.

Around the same time as the explosion, the city also experienced a power surge and brief outage, according to Burbank police Sgt. Derek Green. It’s unclear whether the explosion preceded the surge, he said. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the explosion.

A request for comment from the Burbank Department of Water and Power was not immediately returned.

Green said the explosion caused a “pretty significant fire on the property,” and homes in the immediate area were evacuated as a precaution while the Burbank Fire Department handled the flames.

Ultimately, no homes were damaged by the fire, and no injuries were reported.

Nguyen writes for Times Community News.

Andy Nguyen
Andy Nguyen is the public safety reporter for the Burbank Leader and Glendale News-Press. He previously worked for the Thousand Oaks Acorn and the Orange County Register. A native of Orange County, he attended UC Berkeley, where he wrote for The Daily Californian and graduated with a degree in media studies. (818) 637-3242
