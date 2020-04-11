Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

Magnitude 4.1 earthquake hits outside of Fresno

Clovis Earthquake
A magnitude 4.1 earthquake was reported Saturday at 9:57 a.m. Pacific time 79 miles from Fresno.
(Quakebot)
By Quakebot
April 11, 2020
10:55 AM
UPDATED 10:55 AM
A magnitude 4.1 earthquake was reported Saturday morning at 9:57 a.m. Pacific time 76 miles from Clovis, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred 79 miles from Fresno, 82 miles from Gardnerville Ranchos, Nev., 86 miles from Sanger, Calif., and 86 miles from Chowchilla, Calif.

In the last 10 days, there have been seven earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

An average of 25 earthquakes with magnitudes between 4.0 and 5.0 occur per year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three-year data sample.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 1.5 miles. Did you feel this earthquake? Consider reporting what you felt to the USGS.

Find out what to do before, and during, an earthquake near you by reading our five-step earthquake preparedness guide.

This story was automatically generated by Quakebot, a computer application that monitors the latest earthquakes detected by the USGS. A Times editor reviewed the post before it was published. If you’re interested in learning more about the system, visit our list of frequently asked questions.

Quakebot
Quakebot is a software application developed by The Times to report the latest earthquakes as fast as possible. It is currently run by Casey Miller, a journalist on The Times’ Data and Graphics Department. Learn more by reading our list of frequently asked questions.
