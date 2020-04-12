Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

Gloomy weather will last all day, forecasters say

A surfer is silhouetted Friday amid steady rainfall in Huntington Beach.
A surfer is silhouetted Friday on an empty bike path amid steady rainfall in Huntington Beach.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Alex WigglesworthStaff Writer 
April 12, 2020
8:50 AM
Light rain and drizzle are on tap for most of Southern California on this Easter Sunday.

The wet weather is expected to last through the day and into Monday afternoon, said Kathy Hoxsie, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

“We still have a lot of residual deep moisture,” she said, “so we’ve got some rain clouds.”

Most of the region will see a tenth of an inch or less of precipitation, with a little more possible in the foothills, she said.

The deep marine layer also means it will stay slightly cooler than normal, with temperatures in the 60s in most areas Sunday.

Things will warm up Tuesday, when most coastal and valley locations will reach the 70s.

“Then by Wednesday, we have many areas pushing 80 degrees, especially in the San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys,” Hoxsie said.

Temperatures are expected to cool off into the 60s again on Friday and Saturday, with a slight chance of rain on Friday, she said.

Alex Wigglesworth
Alex Wigglesworth is a staff writer at the Los Angeles Times.
