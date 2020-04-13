Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

The latest Orange County communities with coronavirus cases

MaryAnn Lawson collects prayer requests from people gathering in their cars in a Santa Ana parking lot to worship at an Easter service by the Rev. Robert A. Schuller on Sunday.
(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)
By Luke MoneyStaff Writer 
April 13, 2020
10:23 AM
Orange County announced 57 new coronavirus infections Sunday, bringing its total to 1,277 since the outbreak began.

That total includes 19 deaths, the most recent of which also was confirmed Sunday.

Countywide, 107 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized as of the latest update from the Orange County Health Care Agency, and 52 of them were in intensive care.

To date, 13,528 people have been tested for the coronavirus infection countywide.

The county’s two largest cities — Anaheim and Santa Ana — each now have more than 100 confirmed cases.

Age breakdown of cases:
0-17 — 19
18-24 — 104
25-34 — 222
35-44 — 189
45-64 — 494
65+ — 241
Unknown — 8

Age breakdown of deaths:
25-34 — 2
35-44 — 1
45-64 — 5
65+ — 11

Cases by community:
Aliso Viejo — 13
Anaheim — 146
Brea — 12
Buena Park — 44
Costa Mesa — 26
Coto de Caza — 5
Cypress — 31
Dana Point — 12
Fountain Valley — 20
Fullerton — 35
Garden Grove — 38
Huntington Beach — 87
Irvine — 97
La Habra — 29
La Palma — 12
Ladera Ranch — 9
Laguna Beach — 36
Laguna Hills — 13
Laguna Niguel — 27
Laguna Woods — 7
Lake Forest — 23
Mission Viejo — 34
Newport Beach — 85
Orange — 46
Placentia — 27
Rancho Santa Margarita — 11
San Clemente — 44
San Juan Capistrano — 21
Santa Ana — 111
Seal Beach — 5
Stanton — 5
Trabuco Canyon — 8
Tustin — 28
Villa Park — 5
Westminster — 20
Yorba Linda — 38
Other — 12
Unknown — 55

Note: The “other” category includes unincorporated areas and cities that have fewer than 25,000 residents and fewer than five cases. Daily updates are preliminary and subject to change as the county receives new information.

Luke Money
Luke Money is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously was a reporter and assistant city editor for the Daily Pilot, a Times Community News publication in Orange County, and before that wrote for the Santa Clarita Valley Signal. He earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Arizona.
