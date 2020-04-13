The latest Orange County communities with coronavirus cases

Orange County announced 57 new coronavirus infections Sunday, bringing its total to 1,277 since the outbreak began.

That total includes 19 deaths, the most recent of which also was confirmed Sunday.

Countywide, 107 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized as of the latest update from the Orange County Health Care Agency, and 52 of them were in intensive care.

To date, 13,528 people have been tested for the coronavirus infection countywide.

The county’s two largest cities — Anaheim and Santa Ana — each now have more than 100 confirmed cases.

Age breakdown of cases:

0-17 — 19

18-24 — 104

25-34 — 222

35-44 — 189

45-64 — 494

65+ — 241

Unknown — 8

Age breakdown of deaths:

25-34 — 2

35-44 — 1

45-64 — 5

65+ — 11

Cases by community:

Aliso Viejo — 13

Anaheim — 146

Brea — 12

Buena Park — 44

Costa Mesa — 26

Coto de Caza — 5

Cypress — 31

Dana Point — 12

Fountain Valley — 20

Fullerton — 35

Garden Grove — 38

Huntington Beach — 87

Irvine — 97

La Habra — 29

La Palma — 12

Ladera Ranch — 9

Laguna Beach — 36

Laguna Hills — 13

Laguna Niguel — 27

Laguna Woods — 7

Lake Forest — 23

Mission Viejo — 34

Newport Beach — 85

Orange — 46

Placentia — 27

Rancho Santa Margarita — 11

San Clemente — 44

San Juan Capistrano — 21

Santa Ana — 111

Seal Beach — 5

Stanton — 5

Trabuco Canyon — 8

Tustin — 28

Villa Park — 5

Westminster — 20

Yorba Linda — 38

Other — 12

Unknown — 55

Note: The “other” category includes unincorporated areas and cities that have fewer than 25,000 residents and fewer than five cases. Daily updates are preliminary and subject to change as the county receives new information.