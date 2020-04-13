Orange County reports 19th coronavirus death as case count nears 1,300

Orange County reported its 19th coronavirus-related death Sunday as the region’s overall infection count continued to climb.

Of those who have died as a result of COVID-19, 11 were 65 or older and five were 45 to 64, according to the Orange County Health Care Agency.

Two other victims were between the ages of 25 and 34, and the other was 35 to 44.

Advertisement

The county also announced 57 new coronavirus infections Sunday, bringing its cumulative total to 1,277.

Health officials have confirmed at least 50 new COVID-19 cases on 10 of the last 14 days — including each of the last five. That steady stream has swelled the county’s case count by 450 over the past week.

Countywide, 107 people battling COVID-19 are hospitalized, and 52 of them are in intensive care.

The bulk of confirmed coronavirus infections, about 58%, have been in adults who are at least 45 years old, health officials said.

Advertisement

As the case count increases, county officials are urging residents to take the necessary precautions to protect themselves.

Those measures include following health orders to stay home as much as possible and regular, thorough hand washing.

The county Health Care Agency also cast itself in the role of myth buster Friday, posting on its Facebook page that the World Health Organization assures “5G mobile networks DO NOT spread COVID-19.”

The misinformation supposedly connecting the wireless technology to the spread of the coronavirus has taken root in some corners of the internet and recently was amplified by social media posts from prominent individuals such as actors Woody Harrelson and John Cusack.

“Viruses cannot travel on radio waves/mobile networks,” the Health Care Agency wrote. “COVID-19 is spreading in many countries that do not have 5G mobile networks.”

Myth buster: Per the World Health Organization (WHO), 5G mobile networks DO NOT spread COVID-19. Spread facts. ... Posted by ochealth on Friday, April 10, 2020

Rather, COVID-19 is “spread through respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs, sneezes or speaks” or when someone touches “a contaminated surface and then their eyes, mouth or nose,” health officials said.

Advertisement

Fears over the proliferation of 5G predate the coronavirus’ arrival. Some residents throughout Orange County and the state have expressed concerns with the technology, which activists allege could endanger public health because of the use of higher-frequency radio waves.