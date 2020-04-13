Riverside County reports largest single-day jump in COVID-19 cases on Easter Sunday

With 188 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, Riverside County health officials reported its largest single-day spike since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak. There were no virus-related deaths over the holiday weekend, records show.

As of Sunday evening, the county had 1,619 cases and 41 deaths. A total of 194 residents have recovered from the novel virus, according to officials.

Over the holiday weekend, county officials permitted residents to partake in drive-in religious services as long as they practiced “proper social distancing” this weekend only. Brooke Federico, the county’s public information officer, said a couple of churches participated in drive-in services, but many religious leaders encouraged their members to stay home.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases was more than double the number from the previous Sunday, records show.

On Friday, a Riverside County official pleaded for people to stay away from the popular Idyllwild tourist area. Chuck Washington, who represents the resort community of about 2,500 residents on the county’s Board of Supervisors, posted a video on Twitter asking for tourists to “save the snow visits for next year.”

“I understand that families who have been isolated for weeks want to entertain their kids, but we are in the middle of a public health crisis,” he said. “We can’t risk families exposing themselves and the residents of Idyllwild to COVID-19 just for a snow trip.”

Washington said his office had received several complaints from concerned residents in recent weeks about tourists visiting the area despite the county’s strict stay-at-home order. The Idyllwild community does not have enough resources or medical services to provide for both residents and travelers, he said.

Those who violate the county’s ban on public and private gatherings of any size could be fined up to $1,000 or face imprisonment, a statement from Washington’s office said. Last week, Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco said that he didn’t plan to ticket residents, rather the department will focus on educating the public on the county’s public safety order.

All short-term-lodging facilities, including hotels, short-term rentals and vacation rentals, have been instructed to restrict business until June 19, operating only if needed to support the coronavirus response, health officials announced last week.