Here is the latest list of Orange County communities with coronavirus cases

Orange County reported 23 new coronavirus infections Tuesday as officials continued to express cautious optimism about the direction the region was headed.

The county’s cumulative caseload now stands at 1,299, and its death toll remains unchanged at 19. That puts the county’s mortality rate from COVID-19 at about 1.46%.

“Orange County continues to have a lower case fatality rate than surrounding jurisdictions,” said David Souleles, director of public health services for the Orange County Health Care Agency.

Countywide, 122 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized, 62 of them in intensive care. Both of those figures are up from the previous day’s totals — 103 and 51, respectively — but one additional hospital reported data, which could at least partially explain the difference.

To date, 14,977 people have tested for COVID-19 countywide — 802 of them since Monday.

Age breakdown of cases:

0-17 — 21

18-24 — 106

25-34 — 223

35-44 — 194

45-64 — 507

65+ — 248

Age breakdown of deaths:

25-34 — 2

35-44 — 1

45-64 — 5

65+ — 11



Cases by community:

Aliso Viejo — 14

Anaheim — 148

Brea — 12

Buena Park — 45

Costa Mesa — 26

Coto de Caza — 5

Cypress — 32

Dana Point — 12

Fountain Valley — 20

Fullerton — 38

Garden Grove — 39

Huntington Beach — 88

Irvine — 103

La Habra — 28

La Palma — 12

Ladera Ranch — 9

Laguna Beach — 37

Laguna Hills — 13

Laguna Niguel — 28

Laguna Woods — 7

Lake Forest — 23

Los Alamitos — 5

Mission Viejo — 34

Newport Beach — 87

Orange — 47

Placentia — 28

Rancho Santa Margarita — 11

San Clemente — 44

San Juan Capistrano — 22

Santa Ana — 117

Seal Beach — 4

Stanton — 5

Trabuco Canyon — 8

Tustin — 30

Villa Park — 5

Westminster — 23

Yorba Linda — 38

Other — 8

Unknown — 44

Note: The “other” category includes unincorporated areas and cities that have fewer than 25,000 residents and fewer than five cases. Daily updates are preliminary and subject to change as the county receives new information.