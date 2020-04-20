Here is the latest list of Orange County communities with coronavirus cases

The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in Orange County grew to 1,676 Monday as health officials confirmed 41 new cases.

Officials also announced one additional fatality linked to the coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 33.

The Orange County Health Care Agency reported that 128 people are currently hospitalized, with 42 in intensive care.

According to the county, 18,766 people have been tested by the county and commercial labs.

The county’s four-largest cities — Anaheim, Santa Ana, Huntington Beach, and Irvine — have a combined total of at least 629 confirmed coronavirus infection cases.

Age breakdown of total cases:

0-17 — 2%

18-24 — 8%

25-34 — 16%

35-44 — 14%

45-64 — 39%

65+ — 21%

Age breakdown of deaths:

25-34 — 6%

35-44 — 3%

45-64 — 33%

65+ — 58%

Cases by community:

Aliso Viejo — 17

Anaheim — 207

Brea — 17

Buena Park — 60

Costa Mesa — 31

Coto de Caza — 5

Cypress — 36

Dana Point — 18

Fountain Valley — 25

Fullerton — 54

Garden Grove — 62

Huntington Beach — 138

Irvine — 118

La Habra — 35

La Palma — 12

Ladera Ranch — 10

Laguna Beach — 36

Laguna Hills — 15

Laguna Niguel — 32

Laguna Woods — 7

Lake Forest — 25

Los Alamitos — 8

Mission Viejo — 39

Newport Beach — 89

Orange — 62

Placentia — 35

Rancho Mission Viejo — 5

Rancho Santa Margarita — 14

San Clemente — 43

San Juan Capistrano — 22

Santa Ana — 166

Seal Beach — 10

Stanton — 13

Trabuco Canyon — 10

Tustin — 33

Villa Park — 6

Westminster — 23

Yorba Linda — 42

Other — 5

Unknown — 91

Note: The “other” category includes unincorporated areas. Daily updates are preliminary and subject to change as the county receives new information.

