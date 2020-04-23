These are the latest coronavirus case numbers by community in L.A. County

COVID-19 — the illness caused by the coronavirus — has become the leading cause of death in Los Angeles County, public health officials announced Thursday.

Barbara Ferrer, the county’s public health director, on Thursday confirmed 68 new coronavirus-linked deaths and 1,081 new COVID-19 cases. The county has now recorded nearly 800 deaths and more than 17,500 confirmed cases.

Of those who most recently died, 51 people were over age 65, 11 people were 41 to 65 and three people were 18 to 40. Ages were not available for the other cases. Of all those who have died from coronavirus infection in the county, 89% had some kind of underlying health condition, Ferrer said.

Here is a rundown of cases by community:

Long Beach 489

Glendale 419

Palmdale 325

Melrose 286

Santa Clarita 283

East Los Angeles 271

Pasadena 263

Inglewood 245

Sylmar 240

North Hollywood 239

Torrance 226

Lancaster 212

Van Nuys 206

Carson 199

South Gate 195

Burbank 188

Canoga Park 187

Panorama City 183

Westlake 178

Downey 170

Hollywood 169

Pacoima 166

Compton 156

Reseda 149

Pico-Union 147

Norwalk 146

Santa Monica 144

Hawthorne 144

Lynwood 141

West Vernon 138

Boyle Heights 134

Unincorporated - Florence-Firestone 134

West Hollywood 129

Gardena 128

Pico Rivera 124

Vernon Central 123

Pomona 122

San Pedro 122

Temple-Beaudry 121

Northridge 113

Bell 112

North Hills 111

Sherman Oaks 109

Koreatown 108

El Monte 107

Huntington Park 106

Silver Lake 104

Paramount 104

Winnetka 104

Beverly Hills 102

Bellflower 99

Montebello 98

East Hollywood 98

Woodland Hills 96

Exposition Park 96

Redondo Beach 95

Granada Hills 93

Glassell Park 92

Palms 90

Central 90

Florence-Firestone 89

West Covina 89

Whittier 85

South Park 85

Harvard Park 85

Sun Valley 83

West Adams 82

Wilshire Center 80

Vermont Vista 78

Covina 77

Bell Gardens 75

Little Armenia 74

El Sereno 74

Athens-Westmont 73

Encino 73

Eagle Rock 71

Lakewood 71

Arleta 70

Valley Village 67

Valley Glen 67

Tarzana 66

Wilmington 66

Watts 66

Alhambra 65

Manhattan Beach 64

Brentwood 62

Century Palms/Cove 62

Highland Park 62

Baldwin Park 62

San Fernando 61

Hancock Park 60

Chatsworth 60

Lake Balboa 59

Wholesale District 59

Crestview 58

Little Bangladesh 58

University Park 58

Monterey Park 57

Hollywood Hills 56

Carthay 56

Westchester 56

Sunland 55

Altadena 54

Cudahy 54

South Whittier 53

Harbor Gateway 52

Mission Hills 52

Country Club Park 52

South Pasadena 51

Rancho Palos Verdes 50

West Los Angeles 49

Downtown 49

Culver City 49

Maywood 48

Porter Ranch 48

West Carson 48

Tujunga 48

Baldwin Hills 47

Lawndale 47

Mar Vista 46

Lincoln Heights 46

Cerritos 45

Duarte 45

Del Rey 44

Hacienda Heights 44

Crenshaw District 44

Westwood 43

West Hills 43

Green Meadows 42

Venice 42

La Mirada 42

Lakeview Terrace 42

Historic Filipinotown 42

Harvard Heights 42

Hyde Park 41

Vermont Knolls 40

Azusa 40

Glendora 38

Temple City 38

Palos Verdes Estates 37

Walnut Park 37

La Canada Flintridge 37

Harbor City 37

Willowbrook 37

Pacific Palisades 35

Rowland Heights 35

Arcadia 34

Mid-city 34

Lennox 34

Miracle Mile 33

La Puente 33

Mt. Washington 32

Vermont Square 32

Diamond Bar 31

Beverly Crest 31

Calabasas 31

Lomita 31

Beverlywood 30

Century City 30

Los Feliz 30

Agoura Hills 29

Victoria Park 29

Studio City 28

Malibu 28

Monrovia 28

Leimert Park 27

Bel Air 27

San Gabriel 26

San Dimas 25

West Whittier/Los Nietos 25

Cloverdale/Cochran 25

El Segundo 25

Rosemead 23

Bassett 23

Valinda 23

Gramercy Place 23

Alsace 23

Hermosa Beach 22

Quartz Hill 22

South Carthay 22

View Park/Windsor Hills 21

Canyon Country 21

Claremont 21

Walnut 20

Adams-Normandie 20

Atwater Village 19

Unincorporated - Covina 19

Figueroa Park Square 17

Ladera Heights 16

Playa Vista 16

Santa Fe Springs 16

Stevenson Ranch 16

Cheviot Hills 16

Echo Park 16

Castaic 16

East Rancho Dominguez 16

Elysian Valley 16

Reseda Ranch 16

San Jose Hills 16

La Crescenta-Montrose 15

La Verne 14

Rolling Hills Estates 13

Covina (Charter Oak) 13

Lake Los Angeles 13

Athens Village 12

Thai Town 12

Artesia 12

Cadillac-Corning 12

Unincorporated - Azusa 12

Northeast San Gabriel 12

Park La Brea 11

Shadow Hills 11

Manchester Square 11

Rancho Park 11

San Marino 10

Commerce 10

Rancho Dominguez 10

Marina del Rey 10

Hawaiian Gardens 10

South El Monte 10

Lafayette Square 9

Toluca Lake 9

Marina Peninsula 9

Longwood 9

Santa Monica Mountains 8

Acton 8

West Puente Valley 8

Avocado Heights 8

South San Gabriel 7

Wellington Square 7

Elysian Park 7

Jefferson Park 7

View Heights 7

St Elmo Village 7

East La Mirada 6

Reynier Village 6

Littlerock/Pearblossom 6

North Whittier 6

Del Aire 6

Westlake Village 6

Signal Hill 6

La Rambla 6

Angelino Heights 6

El Camino Village 5

Unincorporated - Monrovia 5

Unincorporated - Duarte 5

Chinatown 5

Sierra Madre 5

Unincorporated - Palmdale 1-4

Sand Canyon 1-4

South Edwards 1-4

Harbor Pines 1-4

Faircrest Heights 1-4

Exposition 1-4

San Pasqual 1-4

San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon 1-4

Hi Vista 1-4

Southeast Antelope Valley 1-4

Franklin Canyon 1-4

San Clemente Island 1-4

Elizabeth Lake 1-4

Hidden Hills 1-4

Sun Village 1-4

Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez 1-4

Sunrise Village 1-4

Sycamore Square 1-4

Rosewood/East Gardena 1-4

East Whittier 1-4

Rosewood 1-4

East Pasadena 1-4

Roosevelt 1-4

Rolling Hills 1-4

Toluca Terrace 1-4

Toluca Woods 1-4

East Lancaster 1-4

Industry 1-4

Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain 1-4

Unincorporated - Angeles National Forest 1-4

Unincorporated - Arcadia 1-4

Regent Square 1-4

Unincorporated - Bradbury 1-4

Unincorporated - Cerritos 1-4

Unincorporated - Claremont 1-4

Irwindale 1-4

Unincorporated - Del Rey 1-4

Unincorporated - El Monte 1-4

East Covina 1-4

Unincorporated - Glendora 1-4

Unincorporated - Harbor Gateway 1-4

Unincorporated - Hawthorne 1-4

Unincorporated - La Habra Heights 1-4

Unincorporated - La Verne 1-4

Unincorporated - Lakewood 1-4

Unincorporated - Lynwood 1-4

Unincorporated - Miracle Mile 1-4

Saugus/Canyon Country 1-4

Unincorporated - Pomona 1-4

Unincorporated - South El Monte 1-4

Unincorporated - Walnut 1-4

Unincorporated - West LA 1-4

Unincorporated - Whittier 1-4

Universal City 1-4

University Hills 1-4

Desert View Highlands 1-4

Val Verde 1-4

Valencia 1-4

Kagel/Lopez Canyons 1-4

Del Sur 1-4

Playa Del Rey 1-4

Placerita Canyon 1-4

La Habra Heights 1-4

Saugus 1-4

Pellissier Village 1-4

Vernon 1-4

Pearblossom/Llano 1-4

Charter Oak 1-4

Palos Verdes Peninsula 1-4

Lake Hughes 1-4

Lake Manor 1-4

Palisades Highlands 1-4

Leona Valley 1-4

Little Tokyo 1-4

Littlerock 1-4

West Antelope Valley 1-4

Brookside 1-4

West Chatsworth 1-4

Bradbury 1-4

Bouquet Canyon 1-4

Littlerock/Juniper Hills 1-4

Bandini Islands 1-4

West Rancho Dominguez 1-4

Santa Catalina Island 1-4

North Lancaster 1-4

Avalon 1-4

Westfield/Academy Hills 1-4

Westhills 1-4

Llano 1-4

Newhall 1-4

White Fence Farms 1-4

South Antelope Valley 1-4

Whittier Narrows 1-4

Angeles National Forest 1-4

Anaverde 1-4

Mandeville Canyon 1-4

Agua Dulce 1-4

Wiseburn 1-4