These are the latest coronavirus case numbers by community in L.A. County

COVID-19 — the illness caused by the coronavirus — has become the leading cause of death in Los Angeles County, public health officials announced Thursday.
Barbara Ferrer, the county’s public health director, on Thursday confirmed 68 new coronavirus-linked deaths and 1,081 new COVID-19 cases. The county has now recorded nearly 800 deaths and more than 17,500 confirmed cases.
Of those who most recently died, 51 people were over age 65, 11 people were 41 to 65 and three people were 18 to 40. Ages were not available for the other cases. Of all those who have died from coronavirus infection in the county, 89% had some kind of underlying health condition, Ferrer said.
Here is a rundown of cases by community:
Long Beach 489
Glendale 419
Palmdale 325
Melrose 286
Santa Clarita 283
East Los Angeles 271
Pasadena 263
Inglewood 245
Sylmar 240
North Hollywood 239
Torrance 226
Lancaster 212
Van Nuys 206
Carson 199
South Gate 195
Burbank 188
Canoga Park 187
Panorama City 183
Westlake 178
Downey 170
Hollywood 169
Pacoima 166
Compton 156
Reseda 149
Pico-Union 147
Norwalk 146
Santa Monica 144
Hawthorne 144
Lynwood 141
West Vernon 138
Boyle Heights 134
Unincorporated - Florence-Firestone 134
West Hollywood 129
Gardena 128
Pico Rivera 124
Vernon Central 123
Pomona 122
San Pedro 122
Temple-Beaudry 121
Northridge 113
Bell 112
North Hills 111
Sherman Oaks 109
Koreatown 108
El Monte 107
Huntington Park 106
Silver Lake 104
Paramount 104
Winnetka 104
Beverly Hills 102
Bellflower 99
Montebello 98
East Hollywood 98
Woodland Hills 96
Exposition Park 96
Redondo Beach 95
Granada Hills 93
Glassell Park 92
Palms 90
Central 90
Florence-Firestone 89
West Covina 89
Whittier 85
South Park 85
Harvard Park 85
Sun Valley 83
West Adams 82
Wilshire Center 80
Vermont Vista 78
Covina 77
Bell Gardens 75
Little Armenia 74
El Sereno 74
Athens-Westmont 73
Encino 73
Eagle Rock 71
Lakewood 71
Arleta 70
Valley Village 67
Valley Glen 67
Tarzana 66
Wilmington 66
Watts 66
Alhambra 65
Manhattan Beach 64
Brentwood 62
Century Palms/Cove 62
Highland Park 62
Baldwin Park 62
San Fernando 61
Hancock Park 60
Chatsworth 60
Lake Balboa 59
Wholesale District 59
Crestview 58
Little Bangladesh 58
University Park 58
Monterey Park 57
Hollywood Hills 56
Carthay 56
Westchester 56
Sunland 55
Altadena 54
Cudahy 54
South Whittier 53
Harbor Gateway 52
Mission Hills 52
Country Club Park 52
South Pasadena 51
Rancho Palos Verdes 50
West Los Angeles 49
Downtown 49
Culver City 49
Maywood 48
Porter Ranch 48
West Carson 48
Tujunga 48
Baldwin Hills 47
Lawndale 47
Mar Vista 46
Lincoln Heights 46
Cerritos 45
Duarte 45
Del Rey 44
Hacienda Heights 44
Crenshaw District 44
Westwood 43
West Hills 43
Green Meadows 42
Venice 42
La Mirada 42
Lakeview Terrace 42
Historic Filipinotown 42
Harvard Heights 42
Hyde Park 41
Vermont Knolls 40
Azusa 40
Glendora 38
Temple City 38
Palos Verdes Estates 37
Walnut Park 37
La Canada Flintridge 37
Harbor City 37
Willowbrook 37
Pacific Palisades 35
Rowland Heights 35
Arcadia 34
Mid-city 34
Lennox 34
Miracle Mile 33
La Puente 33
Mt. Washington 32
Vermont Square 32
Diamond Bar 31
Beverly Crest 31
Calabasas 31
Lomita 31
Beverlywood 30
Century City 30
Los Feliz 30
Agoura Hills 29
Victoria Park 29
Studio City 28
Malibu 28
Monrovia 28
Leimert Park 27
Bel Air 27
San Gabriel 26
San Dimas 25
West Whittier/Los Nietos 25
Cloverdale/Cochran 25
El Segundo 25
Rosemead 23
Bassett 23
Valinda 23
Gramercy Place 23
Alsace 23
Hermosa Beach 22
Quartz Hill 22
South Carthay 22
View Park/Windsor Hills 21
Canyon Country 21
Claremont 21
Walnut 20
Adams-Normandie 20
Atwater Village 19
Unincorporated - Covina 19
Figueroa Park Square 17
Ladera Heights 16
Playa Vista 16
Santa Fe Springs 16
Stevenson Ranch 16
Cheviot Hills 16
Echo Park 16
Castaic 16
East Rancho Dominguez 16
Elysian Valley 16
Reseda Ranch 16
San Jose Hills 16
La Crescenta-Montrose 15
La Verne 14
Rolling Hills Estates 13
Covina (Charter Oak) 13
Lake Los Angeles 13
Athens Village 12
Thai Town 12
Artesia 12
Cadillac-Corning 12
Unincorporated - Azusa 12
Northeast San Gabriel 12
Park La Brea 11
Shadow Hills 11
Manchester Square 11
Rancho Park 11
San Marino 10
Commerce 10
Rancho Dominguez 10
Marina del Rey 10
Hawaiian Gardens 10
South El Monte 10
Lafayette Square 9
Toluca Lake 9
Marina Peninsula 9
Longwood 9
Santa Monica Mountains 8
Acton 8
West Puente Valley 8
Avocado Heights 8
South San Gabriel 7
Wellington Square 7
Elysian Park 7
Jefferson Park 7
View Heights 7
St Elmo Village 7
East La Mirada 6
Reynier Village 6
Littlerock/Pearblossom 6
North Whittier 6
Del Aire 6
Westlake Village 6
Signal Hill 6
La Rambla 6
Angelino Heights 6
El Camino Village 5
Unincorporated - Monrovia 5
Unincorporated - Duarte 5
Chinatown 5
Sierra Madre 5
Unincorporated - Palmdale 1-4
Sand Canyon 1-4
South Edwards 1-4
Harbor Pines 1-4
Faircrest Heights 1-4
Exposition 1-4
San Pasqual 1-4
San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon 1-4
Hi Vista 1-4
Southeast Antelope Valley 1-4
Franklin Canyon 1-4
San Clemente Island 1-4
Elizabeth Lake 1-4
Hidden Hills 1-4
Sun Village 1-4
Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez 1-4
Sunrise Village 1-4
Sycamore Square 1-4
Rosewood/East Gardena 1-4
East Whittier 1-4
Rosewood 1-4
East Pasadena 1-4
Roosevelt 1-4
Rolling Hills 1-4
Toluca Terrace 1-4
Toluca Woods 1-4
East Lancaster 1-4
Industry 1-4
Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain 1-4
Unincorporated - Angeles National Forest 1-4
Unincorporated - Arcadia 1-4
Regent Square 1-4
Unincorporated - Bradbury 1-4
Unincorporated - Cerritos 1-4
Unincorporated - Claremont 1-4
Irwindale 1-4
Unincorporated - Del Rey 1-4
Unincorporated - El Monte 1-4
East Covina 1-4
Unincorporated - Glendora 1-4
Unincorporated - Harbor Gateway 1-4
Unincorporated - Hawthorne 1-4
Unincorporated - La Habra Heights 1-4
Unincorporated - La Verne 1-4
Unincorporated - Lakewood 1-4
Unincorporated - Lynwood 1-4
Unincorporated - Miracle Mile 1-4
Saugus/Canyon Country 1-4
Unincorporated - Pomona 1-4
Unincorporated - South El Monte 1-4
Unincorporated - Walnut 1-4
Unincorporated - West LA 1-4
Unincorporated - Whittier 1-4
Universal City 1-4
University Hills 1-4
Desert View Highlands 1-4
Val Verde 1-4
Valencia 1-4
Kagel/Lopez Canyons 1-4
Del Sur 1-4
Playa Del Rey 1-4
Placerita Canyon 1-4
La Habra Heights 1-4
Saugus 1-4
Pellissier Village 1-4
Vernon 1-4
Pearblossom/Llano 1-4
Charter Oak 1-4
Palos Verdes Peninsula 1-4
Lake Hughes 1-4
Lake Manor 1-4
Palisades Highlands 1-4
Leona Valley 1-4
Little Tokyo 1-4
Littlerock 1-4
West Antelope Valley 1-4
Brookside 1-4
West Chatsworth 1-4
Bradbury 1-4
Bouquet Canyon 1-4
Littlerock/Juniper Hills 1-4
Bandini Islands 1-4
West Rancho Dominguez 1-4
Santa Catalina Island 1-4
North Lancaster 1-4
Avalon 1-4
Westfield/Academy Hills 1-4
Westhills 1-4
Llano 1-4
Newhall 1-4
White Fence Farms 1-4
South Antelope Valley 1-4
Whittier Narrows 1-4
Angeles National Forest 1-4
Anaverde 1-4
Mandeville Canyon 1-4
Agua Dulce 1-4
Wiseburn 1-4