Glowing blue waves roll into the South Bay. The culprit: bioluminescence

Glowing blue waves caused by bioluminescence have made an appearance in the South Bay.
The phenomenon is associated with a red tide, or an algae bloom, filled with dinoflagellates which emit bioluminescence when jostled by the moving water. During the daytime, due to the pigmentation of the dinoflagellates, the water can turn a deep red, brown, or orange color, giving red tides their name
Red tides are unpredictable, and not all of them produce bioluminescence.
