California

Glowing blue waves roll into the South Bay. The culprit: bioluminescence

A handful of beachgoers watch April 25 as bioluminescent waves glow off Hermosa Beach.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
By Jay L. Clendenin
April 28, 2020
7:15 AM
Glowing blue waves caused by bioluminescence have made an appearance in the South Bay.

The phenomenon is associated with a red tide, or an algae bloom, filled with dinoflagellates which emit bioluminescence when jostled by the moving water. During the daytime, due to the pigmentation of the dinoflagellates, the water can turn a deep red, brown, or orange color, giving red tides their name

Red tides are unpredictable, and not all of them produce bioluminescence.

Bioluminescent waves glow off Hermosa Beach.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Jay L. Clendenin
Jay L. Clendenin joined the Los Angeles Times as a staff photographer in October 2007. Clendenin has focused his attention in Los Angeles on portraiture, but he has nearly 20 years of experience in photojournalism. A graduate of San Jose State University, with a degree in journalism, Clendenin started his first newspaper job at the Hartford (Conn.) Courant. After four years, he went on to pursue work as a freelancer in New York City and eventually in Washington, D.C. He spent nearly five years in the nation’s capital, documenting politics, taking portraits and chasing human-interest stories, all while maintaining a presence in the White House press pool, working primarily for the news magazines Time, Newsweek and U.S. News & World Report. A native of California who grew up in the San Fernando Valley, Clendenin greeted the opportunity to move to the warm beaches of the South Bay with open arms.
