California

Photos show county lines separate packed beaches from empty ones

530535_la-me-heat-wave-beaches-oc_14_AJS.jpg
An aerial view of beachgoers Saturday in Newport Beach.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Times staff
April 27, 2020
6 AM
As temperatures soared into the upper 80s in some parts of the region Saturday, crossing county lines was like entering different worlds.

Despite the threat of the novel coronavirus, many flocked to Orange and Ventura county beaches to beat the heat.

In contrast, L.A. beaches remained largely empty.

Here are a few scenes showing how county lines separated a crowded day at the beach from empty sand.

Huntington Beach

530535_la-me-heat-wave-beaches-oc_11_AJS.jpg
Thousands of beachgoers enjoyed a warm, sunny day at Huntington Beach despite state-mandated stay-at-home orders.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Venice Beach

530532-la-me-heat-wave-beaches-8-BRV.jpg
A woman walks on the sand in Venice despite law enforcement efforts to keep people off closed Los Angeles County beaches.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Huntington Beach

530535_la-me-heat-wave-beaches-oc_30_AJS.jpg
People crowded the bike path around Huntington Beach pier on Saturday.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Redondo Beach

530534-la-me-heat-wave-beaches_GAJ04.JPG
The beach near Veterans Park in Redondo Beach remained closed Saturday.
(Gabriella Angotti-Jones / Los Angeles Times)

Huntington Beach

530535_la-me-heat-wave-beaches-oc_29_AJS.jpg
Huntington Beach police patrolled near the pier as thousands enjoyed a warm, sunny day at the beach.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Santa Monica

530532-la-me-heat-wave-beaches-11-BRV.jpg
Police keep watch over the empty beach and closed bike path.
(Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)
Newport Beach

530535_la-me-heat-wave-beaches-oc_24_AJS.jpg
Beachgoers enjoyed the warm weather.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Rocky Beach

530532-la-me-heat-wave-beaches-12-BRV.jpg
A man played fetch with his dog Saturday on Rocky Beach in Malibu, despite law enforcement efforts to keep people off closed Los Angeles County beaches.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Newport Beach

530535_la-me-heat-wave-beaches-oc_13_AJS.jpg
The scene Saturday at Newport Beach.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Manhattan Beach

530534-la-me-heat-wave-beaches_GAJ01.JPG
Kennedy Bobo, 2, and her brother Jackson Bobo, 6, played on a sidewalk near the Strand walking and bike path.
(Gabriella Angotti-Jones / Los Angeles Times)

Ventura

530923_ME_Ventura_Coronavirus_GXC_0494.JPG
Beachgoers fly a kite.
(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Hermosa Beach

514570-la-me-neighborhood--community_GAJ12.JPG
Bowie Davis, 3, plays in her pool while her dad, Ed Davis, watches at their home near the Strand walking and bike path in Hermosa Beach.
(Gabriella Angotti-Jones / Los Angeles Times)

Ventura

530923_ME_Ventura_Coronavirus_GXC_0346.JPG
Tyler MacFarland reads a book under the pier at the beach in Ventura. “I am still working, and for the last month and a half it has been just work, home, work, home,” he said.
(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Manhattan Beach

530534-la-me-heat-wave-beaches_GAJ03.JPG
A pedestrian makes a video on the empty beach.
(Gabriella Angotti-Jones / Los Angeles Times)

Ventura

530923_ME_Ventura_Coronavirus_GXC_0556.JPG
Brian Chapman of Santa Monica plays Frisbee at the beach in Ventura. “We came up for the beach because all of the beaches in Los Angeles are closed,” said Chapman.
(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Venice

530532-la-me-heat-wave-beaches-9-BRV.jpg
A message of positivity is woven with yellow police tape into a fence at a closed Venice beach.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
