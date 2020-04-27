Photos show county lines separate packed beaches from empty ones

As temperatures soared into the upper 80s in some parts of the region Saturday, crossing county lines was like entering different worlds.
Despite the threat of the novel coronavirus, many flocked to Orange and Ventura county beaches to beat the heat.
In contrast, L.A. beaches remained largely empty.
Here are a few scenes showing how county lines separated a crowded day at the beach from empty sand.
Huntington Beach
Venice Beach
Huntington Beach
Redondo Beach
Huntington Beach
Santa Monica
Newport Beach
Rocky Beach
Newport Beach
Manhattan Beach
Ventura
Hermosa Beach
Ventura
Manhattan Beach
Ventura
Venice
Masks, gloves and protective clothing all help protect photographers out on the streets.
These are some of the unusual new scenes across the Southland during the coronavirus outbreak.
