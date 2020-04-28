Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

Beverly Hills lawyer at center of FBI agent corruption scandal, sources say

The seal of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
The seal of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
(Mandel Ngan / AFP/Getty Images)
By Matthew OrmsethStaff Writer 
April 28, 2020
11:21 AM
Share

When a veteran FBI agent was charged last week with taking bribes, one question loomed: Who was the Beverly Hills lawyer, unnamed in the charging documents, who told investigators he gave the agent cash, escorts and other perks for sensitive law enforcement information?

Multiple sources identified the lawyer as Edgar Sargsyan, a onetime business partner of Lev Aslan Dermen, a petroleum magnate and reputed organized crime figure. Sargsyan couldn’t be reached for comment and his attorney didn’t respond to requests for comment.

California
Former FBI agent charged with pocketing bribes from organized crime figure
fbi
California
Former FBI agent charged with pocketing bribes from organized crime figure
A former FBI agent, Babak Broumand, was charged in a conspiracy to bribe a public official.

The agent, Babak Broumand, retired from the bureau last year after a 20-year career. Prior to his retirement, he was assigned to the FBI office in San Francisco, trusted with recruiting sources for investigations into national security matters. It was unclear from court records whether he’d retained an attorney.

Advertisement

Sargsyan led a sumptuous lifestyle: a law office on Rodeo Drive, a mansion in Calabasas and a Rolls Royce Phantom to ferry him between the two, according to a person who knew him well and requested anonymity for fear of retaliation.

Sargsyan once oversaw Dermen’s hard-money lending operation, SBK Holdings USA, but the two are now bitter enemies. He cooperated with federal authorities investigating Dermen’s role in a $511-million tax credit fraud, according to court filings in Dermen’s case.

California
L.A. petroleum magnate convicted in sprawling biofuel tax scheme
la-na-utah-trial-polygamist-sect.jpg
California
L.A. petroleum magnate convicted in sprawling biofuel tax scheme
A Southern California petroleum mogul whose enormous fortune was long suspected of being criminally derived was convicted in Utah federal court of fraud and money laundering.

Convicted last month of 10 felony counts, Dermen faces what could amount to a life sentence. Sargsyan’s legal situation remains unclear.

Advertisement

“We knew Edgar was committing fraud when we sued him,” said Mark Geragos, Dermen’s longtime attorney. Dermen sued Sargsyan in 2016, alleging he stole tens of millions of dollars in property and a private jet. “This is just the final nail in the coffin.”

Dermen was close with two law enforcement officers: John Saro Balian, a detective for the Glendale Police Department, and Felix Cisneros Jr., a Homeland Security Investigations agent who worked undercover narcotics operations. Balian and Cisneros were convicted of public corruption offenses and sentenced to 21 and 12 months, respectively, in prison.

California
A decorated detective, a suspected mobster: How a secret alliance ended in claims of blood and betrayal
Chief Randy Adams, left, swears in Andrea Serafin, John Balian, and Eric Meyer.
California
A decorated detective, a suspected mobster: How a secret alliance ended in claims of blood and betrayal
The allegation that a Glendale detective betrayed his associate and arranged a 2016 attack remains unproven.

Broumand, the FBI agent arrested last week, ran Cisneros’ and Dermen’s names in restricted law enforcement databases, which showed both men were the subjects of ongoing investigations, according to an affidavit supporting charges against the agent.

California
Newsletter
The stories shaping California

Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Matthew Ormseth
Follow Us
Matthew Ormseth is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times in 2018, he covered city news and state politics at the Hartford Courant. He grew up in Arcadia and graduated from Cornell University.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement