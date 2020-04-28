Beverly Hills lawyer at center of FBI agent corruption scandal, sources say

When a veteran FBI agent was charged last week with taking bribes, one question loomed: Who was the Beverly Hills lawyer, unnamed in the charging documents, who told investigators he gave the agent cash, escorts and other perks for sensitive law enforcement information?

Multiple sources identified the lawyer as Edgar Sargsyan, a onetime business partner of Lev Aslan Dermen, a petroleum magnate and reputed organized crime figure. Sargsyan couldn’t be reached for comment and his attorney didn’t respond to requests for comment.

The agent, Babak Broumand, retired from the bureau last year after a 20-year career. Prior to his retirement, he was assigned to the FBI office in San Francisco, trusted with recruiting sources for investigations into national security matters. It was unclear from court records whether he’d retained an attorney.

Sargsyan led a sumptuous lifestyle: a law office on Rodeo Drive, a mansion in Calabasas and a Rolls Royce Phantom to ferry him between the two, according to a person who knew him well and requested anonymity for fear of retaliation.

Sargsyan once oversaw Dermen’s hard-money lending operation, SBK Holdings USA, but the two are now bitter enemies. He cooperated with federal authorities investigating Dermen’s role in a $511-million tax credit fraud, according to court filings in Dermen’s case.

Convicted last month of 10 felony counts, Dermen faces what could amount to a life sentence. Sargsyan’s legal situation remains unclear.

“We knew Edgar was committing fraud when we sued him,” said Mark Geragos, Dermen’s longtime attorney. Dermen sued Sargsyan in 2016, alleging he stole tens of millions of dollars in property and a private jet. “This is just the final nail in the coffin.”

Dermen was close with two law enforcement officers: John Saro Balian, a detective for the Glendale Police Department, and Felix Cisneros Jr., a Homeland Security Investigations agent who worked undercover narcotics operations. Balian and Cisneros were convicted of public corruption offenses and sentenced to 21 and 12 months, respectively, in prison.

Broumand, the FBI agent arrested last week, ran Cisneros’ and Dermen’s names in restricted law enforcement databases, which showed both men were the subjects of ongoing investigations, according to an affidavit supporting charges against the agent.