Bay Area will allow some businesses to reopen, construction to resume

Six San Francisco Bay Area counties will allow all construction projects, real estate transactions and certain outdoor businesses to resume operations with certain conditions on Monday, while also largely retaining other stay-at-home restrictions through the month of May intended to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The outdoor businesses that will be allowed to resume include wholesale and retail nurseries, landscapers, gardeners and other businesses that primarily provide outdoor services. Certain outdoor recreational facilities previously ordered closed, including skate parks, can reopen if they do not involve shared equipment or physical contact.

Restaurants will continue to only be allowed to offer food for sale for takeout, delivery or drive-through service, even if they offer outdoor seating.

“These orders are generally consistent with the state’s shelter in place order. On any issue where the local and state orders may differ, the stricter order applies,” said a statement sent on behalf of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties, where 6.6 million people live.

“A pandemic of this scale is unprecedented,” Dr. Sara Cody, Santa Clara County health officer, said in a statement. “We are progressing steadily as a region, but we must reduce restrictions on activity gradually or we will put the lives of many community members at risk.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom released a four-part plan that he said could have some businesses running in weeks and some schools reopened by the summer.

But the outline, officials acknowledge, still has many uncertainties. It is contingent on improvement in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak and on increased testing to assess how the illness is spreading.

Under Newsom’s plan, some retail businesses, manufacturing, schools and open spaces could reopen first, with strict social-distancing rules. Down the line, some entertainment venues and religious institutions could reopen. Live sports, concerts and other crowded events would be the last to resume.

