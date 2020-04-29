Talk of reopening grows in L.A. and Orange County despite rising coronavirus death toll

Los Angeles County passed another grim coronavirus milestone Tuesday with more than 1,000 deaths even as officials begin preparing for when stay-at-home rules could ease and the economy could restart.

The county continues to be the coronavirus epicenter of California, accounting for an outsized number of deaths and total cases. That has prompted officials to say the restrictions on movements must continue for now. The county represents about a quarter of California’s population but about half of all COVID-19 hospitalizations.

As of Tuesday, the number of confirmed cases surpassed 21,000. Residents in institutional settings account for 46% of all county deaths.

Still, officials are developing a plan to ease the Safer at Home order, which is set to expire May 15. Public Health Department Director Barbara Ferrer said Tuesday that there were no plans to extend the current order, but that as the deadline approaches, officials will reevaluate what is best for the county.

More than 20,000 in the county of 10 million have tested positive for the novel virus, and more than 1,000 have died. County officials have warned that although social distancing practices have worked to slow the spread of the virus, the number of those who have been infected is likely far higher than the official count.

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors passed a motion Tuesday to establish an action plan to work with businesses, labor partners and community leaders to lift restrictions.

Supervisor Janice Hahn, echoing an earlier statement by Gov. Gavin Newsom, said gradually lifting restrictions would not be like flipping a switch: “It’s more like a dimmer.”

“I would caution everyone from thinking that we have an end in sight, or we’re nearing the end of this unprecedented tragedy,” Hahn said. “This is not going to just go away. Coronavirus is going to be around forever, and without a vaccine to prevent us from getting the virus or a therapeutic drug to treat you, we need to really be cautious in how we reopen our society.”

The Orange County Board of Supervisors also took up reopening guidelines on Tuesday.

The board unanimously approved a set of business guidelines seeking to “strike a balance between the need for continued protection from the disease and the need for the economy to function again,” Supervisor Don Wagner said.

“These guidelines are intended to state clearly the minimum that business owners and operators must do, in addition to following all applicable jurisdictions’ orders,” he said.

Employers should require customer-facing workers to wear disposable gloves or wash their hands or use hand sanitizer every 30 minutes, per the guidelines.

“Face coverings should be provided to all employees,” the guidelines state. “All employees, before starting a shift, should have their temperatures taken and not be permitted to work upon a temperature reading above 100.4 degrees.”

Patrons “should also wear appropriate face coverings,” the guidelines add.

Businesses should “make every effort to limit touch points,” according to the guidelines, and “significantly increase [the] frequency of sanitizing workstations and equipment.”

The guidelines also include wording related to physical distancing in the workplace — “a minimum of six feet should be maintained between customer-facing employees and the general public and, to the extent practical, between employee workstations. Where six feet ... between workstations is impractical, face coverings should be worn.”

When practical, businesses also should allow telecommuting, according to the guidelines.

Regardless of what guidelines the county adopts, though, the ultimate say on when and how businesses can get back up and running is up to Newsom, who imposed the nation’s first statewide stay-at-home order last month.

L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Tuesday a deal with mask manufacturer Honeywell to procure 24 million N95 masks — at cost — to distribute to first responders and hospitals in need.

The city will get 100,000 masks in May, 500,000 more in July and 1.2 million per month by November, Garcetti said.

“These will be lifesavers, quite literally,” Garcetti said.

The announcement comes as hospitals grapple with a nationwide shortage of protective gear and a rise in price-gouging and counterfeit masks. Officials said L.A. County alone burns through 5 million masks a month.

Elsewhere in Southern California, there was more grim news.

Riverside County health officials on Monday announced 23 new coronavirus-related deaths — the most reported in a single day since the pandemic began — pushing the county’s death toll to 141.

