California

Police shoot and kill armed suspect after crash triggers brief pursuit

Authorities use helicopters to search for two people who fled after a police shooting April 30.
(OnScene.TV)
By Hannah FryStaff Writer 
May 1, 2020
7:06 AM
A suspect who authorities say was armed with a handgun was fatally shot by police Thursday night after fleeing the scene of a crash in Historic South Central.

LAPD officers were driving a marked patrol car along Wall Street near 23rd Street about 9:40 p.m. when they said they saw a vehicle back up and crash into a parked car. The car, which had three people inside, did not stop after the crash. Police pursued the fleeing vehicle as it headed west down an alley, Officer Norma Eisenman said.

After a brief pursuit, three people ran from the car. One was armed with a handgun. At least one officer opened fire and struck the armed person, Eisenman said.

The person, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. The two others fled and were found hours later after a search involving two police helicopters. They were taken into custody and their names have not been released, Eisenman said.

Hannah Fry
Hannah Fry is a Metro reporter covering breaking news in California. She joined Times Community News in Orange County in 2013 where she covered education, Newport Beach city hall, crime and courts. She is a native of Orange County and attended Chapman University, where she was the editor-in-chief of the college newspaper, the Panther.
