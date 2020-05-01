Police shoot and kill armed suspect after crash triggers brief pursuit

A suspect who authorities say was armed with a handgun was fatally shot by police Thursday night after fleeing the scene of a crash in Historic South Central.

LAPD officers were driving a marked patrol car along Wall Street near 23rd Street about 9:40 p.m. when they said they saw a vehicle back up and crash into a parked car. The car, which had three people inside, did not stop after the crash. Police pursued the fleeing vehicle as it headed west down an alley, Officer Norma Eisenman said.

After a brief pursuit, three people ran from the car. One was armed with a handgun. At least one officer opened fire and struck the armed person, Eisenman said.

The person, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. The two others fled and were found hours later after a search involving two police helicopters. They were taken into custody and their names have not been released, Eisenman said.