California

Raucous protest in Huntington Beach demands beaches open, end of stay-at-home order

Protesters converged on Huntington Beach Friday, May 1, 2020, to demand stay-at-home rules be lifted.  (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Protesters converged on Huntington Beach Friday, May 1, 2020, to demand stay-at-home rules be lifted.  (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Protesters converged on Huntington Beach Friday, May 1, 2020, to demand stay-at-home rules be lifted.  (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Hundreds of protesters gathered at the state capitol in Sacramento to protests against Gov. Gavin Newsom’s stay-at-home order to slow the spread of the coronavirus.  (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)
Protesters outside city hall in downtown Los Angeles call on the city and state governments to demand stay-at-home rules be lifted.  (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
Protesters outside city hall in downtown Los Angeles call on the city and state governments to demand stay-at-home rules be lifted.  (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
Protesters outside city hall in downtown Los Angeles call on the city and state governments to demand stay-at-home rules be lifted.  (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
Protesters outside city hall in downtown Los Angeles call on the city and state governments to demand stay-at-home rules be lifted.  (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
By Andrew J. Campa
Hannah Fry
May 1, 2020
1:01 PM
UPDATED 1:23 PM
More than 300 protesters converged on Huntington Beach again Friday to demand stay-at-home rules in California be lifted and to express their displeasure with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s directive closing local beaches to slow the spread of coronavirus.

The crowd was significantly larger than a demonstration at the same site near the Huntington Beach Pier two weeks ago. The raucous protest included people carrying banners that read “All Jobs are essential” and “Freedom: We the people.” One person had a sign that said “Recall Gavin Newsom.”

Parents walked hand-in-hand with children to the now-closed beach, while protesters, some bringing their dogs, arrived on bikes, skateboards and scooters. Several shared their grievances through chants, signs and occasional songs.

While some protesters wore face coverings, most neither wore marks nor followed social distancing guidelines of six feet of separation. Police officers on horseback monitored protesters.

The governor ordered Orange County beaches closed Thursday despite opposition from local leaders who argue they should decide whether it’s safe to hit the sand. Over the weekend, thousands flocked to the county’s beaches, many of which remained open even though Los Angeles County beaches were closed.

Mike Murray, a longtime Huntington Beach resident, said he believes the governor did not have correct information when he decided to shutter Orange County’s beaches this week. He said the number of confirmed cases countywide—which reached nearly 2,400 this week—does not justify the closure.

“I was down here last week with they said there were 40,000 people on the beach,” Murray said. “I didn’t see 40,000 there and the people who were down there were all spaced out, so I think [the governor] is nuts.”

“It’s ridiculous that the governor has the power to close down the whole beach,” he said.

Newsom, at his Friday news conference, said he understood the concerns of protesters but urged them to continue to obey the stay-at-home order and emphasized that some easing of the rules was days away. Newsom added that the “only thing that is assured to advance the spread of the virus is thousands of people congregating together, not practicing social distancing or physical distancing.”

“If we can avoid that, then we’re going to get to the other side of this with modifications a lot quicker,” he said. “And I just hope people will consider that.”

Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes said his department would focus on education and voluntary compliance and didn’t plan to make arrests at the beaches in his jurisdiction, which includes Dana Point and San Clemente. In a statement, he said that most beachgoers have acted responsibly and that they should not fear criminal charges.

“As long as people are social distancing and doing what they’re expected to do, the sheriff does not have interest in criminalizing people enjoying the beach,” sheriff’s spokeswoman Carrie Braun said.

Huntington Beach and Newport Beach police say they are emphasizing voluntary compliance with the closure.

Some leaders in Orange County have vowed to push back.

Officials in Huntington Beach and Dana Point voted during emergency meetings Thursday night to ask a judge to block Newsom’s directive. Newport Beach also plans to consider legal action in the coming days.

Protesters have said it’s time to ease the stay-at-home rules and reopen the economy. But many medical experts and state officials warn there could be grave repercussions from reopening businesses too early.

An Associated Press poll found an overwhelming majority of Americans support the stay-at-home orders, seeing them as helpful in combating the coronavirus outbreak. Another survey conducted by Politico/Morning Consult showed that 81% supported continuing restrictions for as long as needed. Only 10% wanted to end social distancing to stimulate the economy.

California’s relatively quick action to close businesses and order residents to stay home has helped to curb the spread of the and left many hospitals largely empty, waiting for a surge that has yet to come.

The initial success of the unprecedented shutdown of schools, businesses and other institutions has pleased experts and public health officials, prompting calls to keep the restrictions in place to help cement the progress.

Times staff writes Alex Wigglesworth and Luke Money contributed to this report.

Andrew J. Campa
Hannah Fry
