Will Orange County enforce Newsom beach closure? Officials vow a fight

A legal showdown over Gov. Gavin Newsom’s order closing Orange County beaches was shaping up Friday as Huntington Beach voted to seek a temporary injunction and the county sheriff said his department didn’t plan to make arrests for people simply getting out for beach exercise.

The governor ordered Orange County beaches closed on Thursday despite opposition from local leaders who argue they should decide whether it’s safe to hit the sand.

Over the weekend, thousands flocked to Orange County beaches, which remained open even though Los Angeles County’s shoreline was closed.

“Specific issues on some of those beaches have raised alarm bells,” Newsom said. “People that are congregating there, that weren’t practicing physical distancing, that may go back to their community outside of Orange County and may not even know that they contracted the disease and now they put other people at risk, put our hospital system at risk.”

Newsom said Orange County beaches would be reopened soon if the situation improves.

“My job as governor is to keep you safe,” he said Thursday. “And when our health folks tell me they can’t promise that if we promote another weekend like what we had, then I have to make this adjustment. I hope it’s only a very short-term adjustment.”

Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes said his department will focus on voluntary compliance and didn’t plan to make arrests. In a statement, he said that most people have acted responsibly at the beach and that they should not fear criminal charges.

“From an enforcement component, I have no desire to enforce any aspect of that through arrest,” he said at a news conference.

“My intent … is to seek voluntary compliance,” Barnes added.

The Huntington Beach City Council voted 5-2 Thursday evening to approve filing for an emergency injunction to block Newsom’s directive.

Earlier in the day, Huntington Beach Mayor Lyn Semeta said the city invested considerable effort and expense to discourage overcrowding at the beaches and worked hard to ensure the public had safe access to the beach for exercise and mental well-being.

“Our experience here locally has been that most people are being responsible and complying with social distancing, and given that Orange County has among the lowest per capita COVID-19 death rates in California, the state’s action today seems to prioritize politics over data,” Semeta said in a written statement.

Orange County officials argue they had made progress in flattening the coronavirus curve, especially compared with neighboring L.A. County, and that a trip to the beach might do more good than harm.

“Medical professionals tell us the importance of fresh air and sunlight in fighting infectious diseases, including mental health benefits,” Orange County Supervisor Don Wagner said.

Until now, the decision of whether to keep California beaches open has been left to cities and counties, which must balance public health risks with providing equitable access to the outdoors.

Los Angeles County — the epicenter of the coronavirus crisis in California with more than 1,000 deaths — closed all 72 miles of its coastline. One fear about keeping Orange County beaches open is that residents from harder-hit counties would flock there, potentially spreading the virus.